10th Anniversary Of Record 30-Hour Baseball Game

Writers Note – For pictures from the actual game see page 3 of Saturday edition of the TH on Sept. 3, 2016.

ALLIANCE — On Oct. 8, 2006 Cindy Zurn received official confirmation from the Guinness World Records offices in London that the baseball game on Labor Day weekend did in fact break the record for the longest Marathon Baseball Game. Yes that means that the baseball game that 40 local residents played in and many volunteered and showed up to watch took place 10 years ago this weekend on Sept. 2 and 3 of 2006.

The game lasting 30 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds went for a total of 84 complete innings. The two teams were the Alliance Times-Herald Dragons and the WESTCO Knights. Each of the 40 players, 39 guys and one lone lady, are the only ones who could tell you how much fun the event was but how exhausting it was at the same time. The players could switch out every four hours but most of the players stated that they only slept a couple hours during the whole 30 hour time period. Whether that was due to the adrenaline rushing or the fact that no one wanted to miss out on the fun or that one game changing play, who knows.

With that many players ranging in all ages everyone expected one team or the other to run away with the score at some point but the final score was a shocking 120, Dragons to 114, Knights.

Dragon team member, Lance Yearling stated, “It was looong. I played all but I think four hours probably. I took a nap in the dug out.”

He also added, “My favorite part was when it got over” but when asked if he would do it again he stated, “Ohhh absolutely! I’d play tomorrow if they wanted to.”

“Not that you forget about the pain but it was fun! When do you get to say that you played baseball for 30 hours straight I mean not a lot of people can say that which is cool. Just to be a part of that was something I’ll remember forever. We need to go defend our record and take it back. You get sore that’s for sure. I played mostly outfield, which by the end of it you are really tired from running around an awful lot. Playing for that long we all thought it would have been a blow out one way or another.”

“Another fun part was when people got out of the bars late at night they would come watch us play so it would get so loud but it was fun. There was always somebody there all hours of the day. Even if it was six people they were still cheering like there was sixty people. We’d be like awe man I’m tired and then you had the people that you didn’t even know that were cheering so loud for you and it gave you another jolt of energy to get through. It was hard to break because you wanted to be part of the whole thing just to say I did it. You’d get your ten min power nap and you were good to go,” stated Yearling.

Knights player, Michael Rodriguez stated, “It was a great time, really exhausting. Really shows how a community can get together to do something memorable. I remember the support from the community, bringing out food and drinks to the players, even some bringing out campers so we had a place to go relax when we weren’t playing. Staying up all night with your best buds doing something you grew up to love, playing baseball. Wasn’t for the competition, the recognition, or the record … it was for fun.”

When asked if he would play again without hesitating he said, “In a heartbeat. You never lose love for the game.”

Another player for the WESTCO team was Tyler Foster. He played Legion baseball and stated, “I had a lot of fun doing it. I remember freezing at night because it was really cold but it was a lot of fun to get together with guys that you hadn’t played with for while.

Foster said, “I think I got to sleep an hour maybe longer but not much. I just didn’t get the chance to. I tried to go to bed after my shift but they came to get me to play again. I played a little bit of everywhere. I played third base, I pitched, I played some outfield and I think I even caught for a while. My arm was probably the most sore because I had not played for while but other than that I wasn’t to sore.”

When asked if he would do it again now he stated, “Oh yea! I’d do it again!!”

“I know most of the guys that did it, because I play softball with a lot of them still, they said they would love to do it again if they had the chance. We all want our record back because when they broke it they cheated and played in a dome,” noted Foster.

Also playing in the game were brothers Scott and Steve Mundt along with Scott’s 17 year old son Brandon Mundt who was the youngest player to participate in the event. The Mundts also had another memorable feat, as Scott was the one and only “casualty” during the two-day event. Early on in the game Scott, a Dragon, was going in for a play at second and hurt his wrist. He stated that he tried to play on but “after a few catches of the ball with a broken wrist you could tell” so he went to the hospital and discovered that it was in fact broken.

“I attempted to try to continue but I had to give it up.” Scott added, “It was fun to play with all three of us in there even though I didn’t play the whole time.”

When asked if he would play again he stated, “At this age? I’d like to try maybe batboy. Once you get to a certain age that might be a better spot for me.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t even know this took place so I’m sure there would be plenty of players and I wish they would do it again somewhere along the line. It helps promote baseball and this and that. It was good for the community. You’d think a lot of the younger players would like to do it just because.

“It was fun to see the different guys of the different age groups that just love the game of baseball. It was fun to play with the younger guys that you can remember watching play when they were growing up. It just shows that there’s a lot of guys that love the game,” he added.

Zurn was the person behind all of it. Two of her sons played for it and she hopes that if anything it was a memorial experience for all of the guys. “It was a big deal. You had to break new ground and no one had ever done it and no one was trustworthy of what you were doing.”

She stated that she might have slept a little here and there but “your adrenaline just gets going and I didn’t want to leave.”

She had to meticulously document the whole thing, as Guinness did not send out a representative so she sent in all the information on the game, which was then picked over before they determined that no rules were broken, and the game was in fact the new record.

“We held the record until about spring time maybe April or so and then St. Louis stole it back, the record that we broke they wanted it back and they broke it so when I told the players about that they said don’t ask us to do it all again,” stated Zurn.

But after talking to just a few of the guys one thing is for sure that they would love to participate again and I’m sure there is a whole bunch of the new generation who would love to play along. You never know what might happen as Zurn did not turn down the possibility if there was interest and there definitely is.