Bulldogs Win One At State Tennis Tournament

LINCOLN — The Alliance High School boys tennis team concluded its season Thursday at the Class B Nebraska State Boys Tennis Championships at Lincoln’s Wood’s Tennis Center.

Alliance’s No. 2 doubles team of Preston Pohlman and Caden Dean picked up the lone win for the Bulldogs.

Pohlman and Dean advanced out of the first round by defeating South Sioux City’s Anakin Porter and Brady Mathis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.

“Caden and Preston played well together against South Sioux City,” AHS head coach Kathy Brock said. “They seemed to have more faith in themselves during these matches than they did against Elkhorn South.”

The AHS duo of Pohlman and Dean were eliminated from the state tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to second-seeded Elkhorn South.

“Elkhorn South is just an intimidating name,” Brock said. “Their team is set all around. At least three of their divisions have made it to the semifinals (today).”

Alliance’s No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles all fell in the first round.

Thursday’s opening round marked the final matches for seniors Richard Toedtli and Trajan Garcia.

Toedtli opened his final state tournament storming out to a 6-0 first-set win over tenth-seeded Tanner Rowe of Lexington at No. 1 singles.

“I really thought Richie had the win during his first set,” Brock said.

But Rowe battled back to take the next two sets, 6-2, 6-3, to win the match.

“He played really well and had some great shots,” Brock said of Toedtli. “I think he probably played the best he’s ever played all season and he really finished strong.”

Meanwhile, Garcia started his state match off timid before finding a rhythm late. Garcia lost at No. 2 singles to Kearney Catholic’s Andre Hayes, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

“Trajan hustled throughout his matches and had a lot of long rallies,” Brock said. “He played his heart out and I think he would have done so much better if he hadn’t of been so nervous in the beginning.”

“Our seniors played well their last matches of the day and I hope this was a good learning experience for our underclassmen.”

Included in that underclassmen group for Alliance is sophomore Zach Placek and junior Dylan Horton, who played No. 1 doubles Thursday.

Horton and Placek lost Mount Michael Bendictine’s Alex Payne and Joel Hitzemann, 7-5, 6-2.

“Zach and Dylan started off strong but then they had a let down in their serving and then they never got refocused,” Brock said.

“We look forward to watching the semifinals (today) and the competitiveness that some of these teams have.”