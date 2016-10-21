A Bird And A Squirrel Cause Power Outages

Two power outages occurred on Friday in Alliance, both caused by different animals. A squirrel was in the wrong spot and blew fuses in a transformer in the 1800 block of Niobrara Ave in the early morning. According to Kirby Bridge, a Linecrew Foreman, it only affected 4 houses for roughly 20 minutes.

The second outage affected the library, the high school, and surrounding houses around noon. “We had a circuit out at the Emerson Substation opened up – the breaker opened up – and after we inspected the line, we found that a bird had gotten up there on 25th and Emerson on a switch,” explained Bridge. It lasted roughly 30 minutes before things were up and running again.