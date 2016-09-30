A Day In The Life For An Alliance Officer

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series.

Police brutality seems to be on the radar for Nebraskans, especially with a few Huskers taking a knee in their game against Oregon last week. Alliance, being on the smaller end of population, doesn’t seem to have the same concerns, however. I took some time to interview one officer during a ride-along.

For those of you who don’t know, a ride-along is when you ride with an officer in his or her car for a certain amount of time to learn about the job and what it takes to be a police officer. Of course, there is a lot to consider with such a high-risk job such as being an officer of the law.

Meet Officer Forrest Hickman. This veteran of the force welcomed me for his ride along and answered some questions with a different perspective from the other side of the law.

Obviously, there are a lot of chaotic elements to your job, but what is a regular day like for you?

“It depends on the day. There’s an ebb and flow with the seasons. In the summer when it is nice out, we have a lot of daytime and nighttime activity. There’s a lot more traffic during the school year, so it just depends on the time of year. It also varies between day shift and night shift,” Hickman explained.

He continued, “Nights are often busier in their first few hours and then occupy the rest of their night for building checks for businesses and schools. It’s hard to gauge on days what will happen; no two calls are the same. It’s funny, or maybe ironic, when people say ‘he was out on routine patrol’ but I always refer to it as regular patrol, by regular I mean in my uniform and out patrolling. There just hasn’t been a day yet where it has just routine.”

What is it like in regards to your family and friends?

“Having a set expectation of what is going to happen throughout the day can set you up for failure. Our significant others always find out that some dinners or lunches are missed. I don’t know how many meals, over the years, have been interrupted because I’ve been called away. Especially in the city of Alliance, any time they call the law enforcement center for anything they will get a police response, even if it is just a phone call back. That’s something that you can see in smaller communities,” Hickman conveyed, also talking about the amount of time he misses out on seeing his kids in some aspects of the job.

A traffic stop isn’t as big as somebody robbing a bank, so then how are priorities measured?

“In the field, it is from-the-hip judgment calls. If I am on a traffic stop and I hear over the radio that my shift partner has been dispatched to an assault-in-progress. I am going to finish up that traffic stop almost immediately. Whether that means instead of a citation and give them a verbal warning, I am going to head to that higher priority call. Those are just judgment calls that we make in the field on the drop of a hat.”

What’s been the wildest call you’ve had to respond to?

“I did come back in and was employed by the city of Alliance during the Thiele’s incident. I think that probably ranks at the top of the list for, more or less, all of us. We had brothers that were wounded and injured in a very high-tense situation that took up most of the immediate downtown area. I had been home for 2 or 3 hours and was told about the incident. I immediately suited up and came right back in. This situation told us that Alliance isn’t immune. We may go a long time without it happening, but it does occur.”

He stated that the car that he drives while on duty is essentially his office, as is the case for most of the other officers. He carries all of the paperwork, and anything else he would ever need while out on the field, with him in the car.

Right now, there is a national issue with police brutality. I can’t imagine that really goes on here, does it?

“You would have to ask the chief about the last time we’ve had a use of force. It does occur. There are times we have subjects that are combative or want to fight us. As far as our statistics in regards to the national average of a larger department, I do believe ours is much lower. We obviously don’t have regular officer-involved shootings or anything like that.”

So then mostly it is just people wanting to throw their fists at you?

“A few months ago we had a guy pull a knife and we were fortunate in that situation. Good officer judgment, nobody was hurt, and we were able to take the subject into custody without any real issue. We do have those incidents, but they aren’t overly publicized. The police department has definitely never hidden anything, but I don’t remember the last time that we actually had a civil claim for an officer using excessive force. I am sure the chief could tell you the last time we had anyone file a complaint.”

He elaborated on why it might be different for Alliance officers as compared with larger cities, “A lot of us live in town. We live in the community that we serve and we’re knowledgeable about our community. In the bigger cities where you have these incidents happening, you may have an officer working his patrol section that doesn’t have the opportunity to really know his community, so he doesn’t know what he’s walking into. Having this smaller community is a benefit. I know one guy that works in Commerce City (Colo.), but lives in Aurora.”

“I’ve arrested individuals and see them out on bond when I go out for dinner, or at the grocery store, or at the gas station. I think the level of respect that the community has for law enforcement and that law enforcement has for communities, because we still interact with them; I can’t avoid the grocery store, you know. Whether we are on duty or off duty, we are active in our community. With chief (Kiss) and, I think, the majority of the department, we’re not as proactive as we would like to be as far as our community relations go, but I think that has to do with the fact that we are short on cops.”