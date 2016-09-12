ADOG Promotes Responsible Dog Owners

ALLIANCE — Dog lovers throughout the community were able to show up at the Wiggley Field dog park on Saturday all morning and afternoon for an event, Responsible Dog Owner’s Day, hosted by the Alliance Dog Owners Group (ADOG.)

The purpose of the event, according to Lorie Reeh, “To continue education; a well-trained dog is a well-behaved dog at the dog park and a better pet.”

Wendie Henderson weighed in as well, “To be a better citizen of the community, too. We’re trying to promote responsible dog ownership so people can have their dogs trained and well-mannered to make it easier to socialize.”

Some of the activities that took place for those who showed up involved Canine Good Citizen Testing, Dog Language, Trick Training, Scent Training & Rally, and Dog Park Etiquette.

Dog owners put their new training to the test with some mini-games inside of the dog park. Musical Chairs used the “sit” command to test. Owners and pets circled around, leash in hand, Earl Jones who stood in the center, played music. Once the music had stopped, the owners must get their dog to sit without touching them. The last dog to sit is out. This lasted until there were two dogs left, in which the winner and runner-up could select a dog toy as a reward.

Another game featured a styrofoam cup and water. The owners must have their cup full of water in their leash hand. They and their dogs were to walk to the bench and back, making sure to not spill any water if they can help it. The team with the most water in the cup to return was declared the winner and also picked out a dog toy.

“If anybody wants their dog to be evaluated for a Canine Good Citizen, Lorie and I are both certified evaluators, so we can do that testing any time if they’re interested,” remarked Henderson.

For information on future events or to certify your dog, follow up on their ADOG Facebook Page.