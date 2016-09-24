After Losing Husker Companions, Writing Is The Best Therapy

By KEVIN HORN

T-H Contributor

LINCOLN– It’s the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Northwestern Wildcats tonight at 5:30 pm MDT.

Wildcats.

The polar opposite of domesticated feline.

As in house cat.

As in family pet.

As in Varmint.

A quick check of the 2016 Nebraska football media guide reveals that Nebraska has never lost a football game played on September 22. Whether the opponent was a cat, gopher, bruin, hawk, coyote, or jackrabbit, NU’s litter box of losses is clean for every September 22 dating back to 1890.

But there are different kinds of losses.

On September 22 of this past week, a friend and quiet companion — who watched several Husker TV games with me – lost her battle with Father Time.

Varmint — the Horn family house cat for 22 years, two months and three days — was laid to rest. Her body was virtually broken. She was deaf, could barely walk, and making it to the litter box had become a daily struggle.

It was time to let her go. She’s in kitty heaven — or wherever it is that God pens His animals that offer a lifetime of unconditional love.

I adopted Varmint, a calico female, from rural Alliance resident Irene Seidler on July 18, 1994. She had been with us since before our daughters were born at BBGH until long after they left home for college at UNL and CSC.

The first Husker game Varmint watched with me was Nebraska’s 31-0 pasting of West Virginia in the Kickoff Classic on August 28, 1994. The last game we watched together was NU’s 17-13 victory at Michigan on November 9, 2013. I had dropped my cable TV subscription after the 2013 football season, so Varmint and I didn’t share any games together in 2014 or 2015. And I have been out of town during the first three games of the Big Red’s 2016 season, so there haven’t been any opportunities to share milk and football thrills together this year either.

Actually, other than an occasion run to the litter box, Varmint usually slept through the games. My curses and cheers aimed at the TV never roused her. And through my bevy of football emotions, she never passed judgment.

Varmint’s passing allows me to pause and reflect on Husker games that I have shared with people who are no longer with me.

Dad loved watching Nebraska games with me. He would rib me if the Huskers would fumble or the opponent would score a touchdown. He always chuckled when the TV cameras would offer a profile view of Bob Devaney. I knew a Bob’s big belly joke was coming.

Dad and I watched the 1971 Nebraska/Oklahoma Game of the Century telecast together. Although he would never admit it, he was just as worried about a Nebraska loss as I was.

I drove several hours to watch with him the 1994 Colorado at Nebraska game on his TV at his acreage near Hayes Center. It was the 200th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium and Brook Berringer led NU to a 24-7 victory. A year later, the same highways led me to the same TV. Homemade Chex Mix and Pepsi were devoured as the Huskers branded the Buffs, 44-21, at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Dad is resting peacefully in the Valparaiso, NE cemetery. He left me in 2008 at age 77.

Hal Murray was a huge Husker fan. A former football coach at Alliance St. Agnes, Hal was a competent explainer of X’s and O’s.

On the night of January 1, 1994, Hal, his family and their kitchen TV were my gracious hosts as the Big Red almost upset Florida State in the Orange Bowl. A missed field goal by NU on the last play of the game awarded FSU the 1993 national championship, 18-16.

That was the night Hal told me that his niece, Pam (Gunia) Cyza, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Losing the national title didn’t seem like such a big deal after hearing that news.

Nebraska recovered and Husker fans across the country watched NU win national titles the next two football seasons.

Pam recovered, too, and she watched our respective daughters become good friends while attending Alliance St. Agnes and together graduate from Alliance High School in 2015.

Hal, at age 60, left us the day after Nebraska beat West Virginia in the 1994 Kickoff Classic.

He’s resting in peace in an Omaha cemetery.

Ludvik Walla was a Husker fan. He also was a Saunders County farmer while serving as the postmaster of Weston, NE.

Ludvik’s oldest son, Darrell, was my college roommate and best man at my wedding.

Ludvick’s home, located a half-mile west of little Touhy, Nebraska — which is about 25 miles northwest of Lincoln — has the state’s best front porch. One can sit on his wooden deck and view miles upon miles of Saunders and Butler Counties farm ground. It is truly an outdoor chapel that offers an inner peace like no other. And Luddy loved to share his porch.

On the afternoon of January 1, 1980, Ludvik shared his living room TV with Darrell and me as the Huskers lost a heartbreaker to the University of Houston, 17-14, in the Cotton Bowl.

Ludvik, at age 82, lost his battle with Father Time this past August 30. A few days later, he was laid to rest on a hilltop that oversees Touhy and the countryside he loved to toil.

Ludvik’s second son, Rick, was also one of my college roomies. Rick wasn’t the biggest Husker fan in the world but he did attend the 1976 Nebraska/Oklahoma game at Memorial Stadium. We sat together with 10 other high school and college friends on a bitterly cold day. Snow flurries and a northwest wind gusting to 30 mph bit our hands, feet and faces in ceaseless fashion.

Sooner Magic, Nebraska’s longtime nemesis, prevailed in the game’s final minute, and the Huskers were defeated, 20-17.

Forty years has passed, but it still rates as the most depressing Husker loss of my lifetime.

On March 3 of this year, Rick, at age 57, lost his battle with depression. His wife and four children lost a husband and father. His nemesis was a handgun.

Rick is buried near his father in Touhy.

Someday, someone with whom you watch tonight’s Nebraska vs. Northwestern game will no longer be with you.

So please enjoy those Husker moments you share.

Even if she sleeps through the game.

Or he makes an occasional run to the litter box.