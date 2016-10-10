AHS Back On Track With 19-6 Victory Over Sidney

By MADISON HIEMSTRA

T-H Contributor

ALLIANCE — The Bulldogs held their last home matchup against the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday. Alliance was on the hunt for a comeback from a disappointing loss to Hastings the previous week. Behind determined senior leadership, the Bulldogs came out ready to play.

“I was really proud of how the seniors stepped up this last week. I’m very proud of how we played and how everyone stepped up. This was a very important game for us,” Alliance head coach Chris Seebohm said.

Alliance came out strong and determined, not allowing much action for the Raiders. Alliance was the first to get points on the board, scoring late with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Leading 7-0 going in to the second quarter, quarterback Owen Shelmadine connected with senior wide receiver Brendan Brehmer for a 25- yard touchdown pass, giving Alliance a 13-0 lead over Sidney with 2:51 left in the first half of play.

Closing up the first half, the Bulldog defense forced Sidney to fumble on the 5-yard line. The Bulldogs led the Red Raiders 13-0 going into halftime.

Sidney was quick to put points on the board in the second half, cutting down the Bulldog’s lead 13-6 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Alliance’s defense led by Gage Rolls, Bryant Wilson and Derek Morrison worked hard to stop Sidney right where they were after posing a threat a possession later. Rolls knocked down a fourth and goal pass to protect Alliance’s lead.

“I think we played great, we all played great. These next few weeks are the most important part of the season and we are prepared for that,”Rolls stated.

Senior fullback Jack Matulka was determined to respond. Matulka extended the lead to 19-6 after a 43-yard run with 6:30 left in the ball game.

“Overall, I am just really proud of how our guys played,” Seebohm said. “We knew this game was a must win and we came out and responded well. Every game is important and my guys know that. We came back from a disappointing loss and I thought Owen (Shelmadine) responded very well and Tyler (Trout) ran the ball extremely well.”

Brendan Brehmer, Wilson, Brody Brennan, Lane Lauder, Matulka, Adrian Montemayor, Morrison, Caleb Nielson, Trout, Rolls and Danny Vallejo and their parents were honored for their dedication to the program prior to the game.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-3 on the season and will travel to Gering (0-7) for their matchup next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.