AHS Downs Lexington, 31-7 Friday Night

By MADISON HIEMSTRA

T-H Contributor

ALLIANCE — On Friday night, the Bulldogs matched up with the Lexington Minutemen for one of their last non-conference games at Bulldog Stadium.

The Alliance High football team rushed for a total of 293 yards on 56 carries. Jack Matulka led the Bulldogs with 104 yards on 15 carries, followed by Tyler Trout with 87 yards on 19 carries.

Brody Brennan led the Bulldogs in yards receiving with 66 yards. Brennan contributed two touchdowns for the Bulldogs Friday night, one rushing and one receiving.

Brennan declined to comment after the game.

Owen Shelmadine completed a pass to Brennan for a touchdown and had one touchdown rushing to put points on the board for the Bulldogs.

Shelmadine said, “We have improved in a lot of aspects of the game. Our offensive line has gotten more consistent and we have gotten better in the run game with four legit running threats.

“(Friday), we kind of got off to a slow start but we picked it up and ended up playing well with the exception of one turn-over in the red zone. We had fewer penalties and negative plays, as well. Overall, I am very happy with the way we played on both sides of the ball.”

“I think some improvements that we made were cleaning up our blocking and things like that so we weren’t getting as many penalties,” senior Brendan Brehmer said. “I think we played really good on both sides of the ball even though we didn’t score a couple times when we were deep in their territory, but that’s just something we need to work on. We all played good on both sides of the ball and can build off that going into next week.”

Brehmer had 33 yards receiving on Friday, along with one solo tackle.

Gage Rolls and Jack Matulka contributed with four solo tackles each, Noel Delacruz tallied three and Bryant Wilson had two.

“Overall, we played really well on both sides of the ball,” AHS head coach Chris Seebohm said. “We were down some numbers this week due to injuries, but hopefully next week we can get everyone healthy. Not having Lane Lauder or Chandler Stinson hurt us and we had to move some kids around so hopefully we can move Buster (Bryant) Wilson back to where he needs to be and sort things out from there.”

The Bulldogs will travel to Hastings Friday.

LHS – 0 0 0 7 – 7

AHS – 6 12 6 7- 31