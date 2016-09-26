AHS Girls Golf Hosts Western Conference Saturday At Sky View

ALLIANCE — On a windy day, the Alliance High School girls golf team hosted the Western Conference meet at Sky View Golf Course Saturday.

Representing AHS was Katie Failor, Cherokee Purviance and Miki Schwartz.

“The girls scored right around what they had shot in our last tournament but on a tougher course,” AHS head coach Ryan Waters said. “I wasn’t sure how they’d do with the strong winds all day, but they seemed to manage it pretty well.”

Failor and Schwartz each had a 110 to lead the Bulldogs.

Failor, a senior for AHS, carded a 110 on nine-hole rounds of 58 and 52. Schwartz shot a 52 and 58 split for a 110.

Purviance carded a 128, shooting nine-hole rounds of 65 and 63 Saturday.

Alliance will travel to the Class B-4 District Tournament October 4 at Hillside Golf Course in Sidney.

“Hopefully they can continue this trend next Monday at districts,” Waters said.