AHS Girls Golfers Compete In Chadron

CHADRON – The Alliance High School girls golf team competed in the Chadron Invitational Tuesday at Ridgeview Country Club.

With just three players, Alliance did not record a team score in the meet.

Alliance was led by Cherity Bedient, who carded nine-hole rounds of 55 and 58 for a 113.

She was followed in closely by Miki Schwartz, who shot a 117 on rounds of 66 and 51.

Both were personal-best rounds for the Bulldog golfers.

Also golfing for AHS Tuesday was Cherokee Purviance, who shot a 136 on nine-hole rounds of 67 and 71.

“It’s looking like there could be a bit of a battle for the number one position as the season goes on,” Alliance head coach Ryan Waters said. “Chadron is fairly straight-forward of a course, so I expected scores to be lower.”

Alliance will be back in action at the Gering Invitational September 13.