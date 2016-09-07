AHS Girls Golfers Compete In Chadron

CHADRON – The Alliance High School girls golf team competed in the Chadron Invitational Tuesday at Ridgeview Country Club.
With just three players, Alliance did not record a team score in the meet.
Alliance was led by Cherity Bedient, who carded nine-hole rounds of 55 and 58 for a 113.
She was followed in closely by Miki Schwartz, who shot a 117 on rounds of 66 and 51.
Both were personal-best rounds for the Bulldog golfers.
Also golfing for AHS Tuesday was Cherokee Purviance, who shot a 136 on nine-hole rounds of 67 and 71.
“It’s looking like there could be a bit of a battle for the number one position as the season goes on,” Alliance head coach Ryan Waters said. “Chadron is fairly straight-forward of a course, so I expected scores to be lower.”
Alliance will be back in action at the Gering Invitational September 13.
