AHS Golfers Wrap Up Season At Districts

SIDNEY — The Alliance High School girls golf team wrapped up its season at the Class B-4 District Meet on Sidney’s Hillside Golf Course Monday.

Golfing for Alliance was Katie Failor, Cherokee Purviance and Miki Schwartz.

“It was a very windy day,” Alliance head coach Ryan Waters said. “High scores all around, but they didn’t quit. I’m proud of them for finishing the season strong.”

Failor led the Bulldogs Monday with a 128 on nine-hole rounds of 65 and 63.

Schwartz carded a 152 on rounds of 74 and 78, while Purviance shot a 153 on nine-hole splits of 72 and 81.

Individual qualifiers from the Class B-4 meet included Scottsbluff’s Shelby Poynter (78), Sidney’s Emma Alexander (82), McCook’s Kacee Samway (87), McCook’s Hannah Kohl (88), Gering’s Baily Kreider (94), Holdrege’s Kennedy Stolz (94), Holdrege’s Alexandra Schroder (95), Scottsbluff’s Jordyn Hoxworth (96), Gering’s Megan Maser (98) and McCook’s Faith Hansen (98).

McCook (374), Scottsbluff (376) and Gering (405) qualified for state as a team.