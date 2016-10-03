AHS Places Sixth At Twin City Invitational Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Alliance High School volleyball team placed sixth at the Twin City Invitational Saturday in Scottsbluff.

Alliance went 3-3 over the two-day tournament, defeating Lexington (25-13, 25-12) and Scottsbluff (25-20, 25-12) Friday in pool play, and defeating Lexington again (25-12, 25-18) Saturday in bracket play.

The Bulldogs lost to Grand Island Northwest (25-12, 25-15) in pool play Friday, and recorded losses to Chadron (23-25, 25-14, 15-15) and Rapid City Stevens (25-18, 25-9) Saturday in bracket play.

Of Alliance’s opponents, Northwest (No. 3 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star), and Chadron (No. 4 in Class C-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star and No. 7 by the Omaha World-Herald) are ranked in the state.

Alliance placed sixth in the tournament out of 13 teams.

In bracket play, Alliance opened Saturday with a loss to Chadron in three sets. Sophomore Emersen Cyza led the Bulldogs with 14 kills. She also had one block, seven digs and an ace. Ryley Rolls had team-highs in aces (4) and blocks (4) to go along with four kills and seven digs.

MaKayla Davidson added three kills with a team-high nine digs. She also had two blocks. Jordan Hopp and Josie Otto tallied three blocks apiece.

KayLee McDonald went for12 assists, while Davidson had 10.

Alliance then responded against Lexington, led again by Cyza.

Cyza went for six kills and two digs.

Dani Carter, Marque Crowe and Davidson each had three kilss, while Rolls and Payton Weber added two each.

McDonald Haley Hoxworth and Carter each registered an ace, while Rolls had a team-high three blocks. Otto had two blocks and Hopp added one.

Sydney Nordeen recorded a team-high nine digs, while Hoxworth and Elizabeth Johnston each had six. McDonald had 11 set assists and Johnston had six.

In Alliance’s final match of the tournament against Rapid City Stevens, Crowe had a team-high three kills to lead the Bulldogs. Kami Felker and Davidson tallied two apiece.

Rolls went for four blocks and two aces in the match, while McDonald had one ace. Otto had three blocks.

Hoxworth had a team-high 10 digs, Rolls had eight and Crowe had five.

McDonald ran the Bulldog offense with six assists, while Johnston tallied three.

Alliance, now 9-7 on the season, will travel to Gering Tuesday. The freshman match begins at 5 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow.