AHS Softball Team Registers Three Wins In Scottsbluff Tournament

By PEYTON STOIKE

T-H Contributor

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Alliance JV and varsity softball teams competed in the Scottsbluff tournament Friday and Saturday. The varsity played a total of five games and the rest of the postponed game from Tuesday, September 6. The JV played a total of three games.

The JV’s first game was against Scottsbluff. The game ended in a 6-5 loss for Alliance. The second game that the Alliance JV played on Friday was against Gering. The JV game also ended in a one-point loss for Alliance, 13-12.

The Alliance varsity started its weekend off by playing its first game on Friday morning verses Gering. The game ended with a devastating 15-1 loss for the Lady Bulldogs.

Game two resulted in the first win of the weekend for the Bulldogs over the Gothenburg Swedes. The Bulldogs came out on top with a 4-2 win, making the varsity record so far 1-1. Grace Tolstedt pitched and ended the game with 16 strikeouts, making it her personal record.

With game three rounding it out for the Bulldogs on Friday, the varsity was up against the Chadron Cardinals. The Lady Bulldogs took down the Cardinals 9-2, rounding out the day for the Bulldogs with two wins and one loss.

Day two started bright and early for the JV team with its last game of the weekend against Chase County. The Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win against Chase County, winning 11-5. The JV record for the overall weekend was one win and two losses.

The varsity played its fourth game of the weekend and the first game on Saturday against the Chase County varsity. The Bulldogs came out ahead with a 7-5 win over the Longhorns.

The fifth and final game of the day in tournament play for the Bulldogs was against the Scottsbluff Bearcats. The varsity went four innings and ended up falling short to the Bearcats, 14-2. The varsity record for the overall weekend resulted in three wins and two losses.

After the tournament play was over, the varsity Bulldogs and Bearcats had to finish making up the delayed game from Tuesday, September 6. The game picked up right where it left off, with Scottsbluff up to bat and the Bulldogs in the field. Scottsbluff had a runner on second and third, as well. The Bearcats were leading the Bulldogs 6-5 when the game was picked up again. The Bearcats ended up scoring three on the Bulldogs leading them, 9-5 in the bottom of the fourth. The game continued with neither team scoring until the top of the sixth when Alliance scored one run, making the final score, 9-6.

The next game for the Alliance softball team will be in Chadron on Tuesday, September 13. JV starts at 4 p.m. and varsity to follow at 6 p.m.