AHS Softball 2-1 In North Platte Invitational

By PEYTON STOIKE

T-H Contributor

NORTH PLATTE – The Alliance High School softball team traveled to North Platte Saturday. This tournament was Alliance’s last real tournament where there was bracket play.

The Lady Bulldogs played their first game against the North Platte Bulldogs starting right at noon.

In the first inning, Alliance went through four batters, not scoring any. In the bottom of the first, North Platte scored two on the Bulldogs. Neither team scored any runners in the second inning. In the top of the third, the Alliance Bulldogs scored none, and in the bottom of the third, the North Platte Bulldogs scored one run, making the score, 3-0. Again in the fourth inning, the Alliance Bulldogs scored no runs, and the North Platte Bulldogs scored two. In the fifth inning, Alliance scored Samantha Carrillo, putting its first run up against North Platte. North Platte came up to bat again and scored yet another runner, making the score 6-1. The Alliance Bulldogs came back the seventh inning by scoring runs. The North Platte Bulldogs scored one run in the seventh inning before game was called, with North Platte winning, 7-4.

Courtney Little Hoop went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the game, while Janaye Shoemaker went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Carrillo and Isabel Aguallo each had a hit, while Shoemaker, Carrillo, Aguallo and Elizabeth Johnson scored in the contest.

Grace Tolstedt was in the circle for Alliance, striking out three over five innings.

The Alliance Bulldogs pulled the Lexington Maids for their second game of the day. The game went seven innings with neither team scoring a single run. With a tie and still time left in the game, the batting team’s last out started on second base. In the eighth inning, the Bulldogs scored Little Hoop. The Maids also came back in the eighth and scored one run, leaving the game still tied.

In the ninth inning, Alliance scored in Jaycee Acosta and Carrillo. The home plate ump then proceeded to call Carrillo out for not touching home plate, transitioning the Bulldogs to the field. The Bulldogs went through three batters and got the three outs needed to win the game — the first win of the day, with a score of 2-1.

Tolstedt threw all nine innings for Alliance, striking out eight and walking just two and allowing just two hits.

Little Hoop had two hits in the contest, while Carrillo and Aguallo each had one. Aguallo had Alliance’s lone RBI.

Acosta and Taylor Manion both scored runs.

For Alliance’s last game of the day, the Bulldogs played their normal rivals, the Chadron Cardinals.

Tolstedt threw a no-hitter, facing 15 batters. Tolstedt struck out four and walked four.

Neither team scored any runs in the first inning. In the second inning, the Bulldogs scored four, leaving the Cardinals to score none. In the third inning, Alliance scored one run, again with Chadron scoring none. In the fourth inning, Alliance scored seven runs, and Chadron scored none, making the score 12-0. With the run-rule in effect, if the Bulldogs were to keep the Cardinals from scoring any runs in fourth inning, AHS would automatically win. The fourth inning went by with neither team scoring, winning the game for the Alliance Bulldogs.

Sariah Grant and Aguallo each had two hits and an RBI in the game, while Carrillo went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Shoemaker and Johnson each had two-RBI hits. Little Hoop added an RBI hit, as did Jaycee Acosta.

Brandi Seebohm scored three times, while Grant, Carrillo and Acosta scored twice. Aguallo, Shoemaker and Manion each scored once.

The overall day was great for the Lady Bulldogs. The team had two wins and one loss. The Bulldogs play their last home game on Tuesday, September 20. This night also happens to be senior night for the six seniors. The Bulldogs will face the Scottsbluff Bearcats.