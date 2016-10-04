AHS Softball Team Splits Games At Chadron Triangular Saturday

By PEYTON STOIKE

T-H Contributor

CHADRON — The Alliance High School softball team played its final tournament of the season on Saturday, October 1. The team drew the second game of the triangular against Chase County, and the final game against Chadron.

Alliance went 1-1 on the day, defeating Chase County 9-7, but losing to Chadron 8-0.

It wasn’t until the third inning of the Chase County game, that Alliance scored its first runs. Chase County only scored one run in the top of the third, making the score 1-0.

Then, Sariah Grant, Elizabeth Johnson, Grace Tolstedt, Isabel Aguallo, and Janaye Shoemaker all came home in the third inning making the score 5-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Chase County scored another run, still behind Alliance 5-2. Johnson was the only run scored in the bottom of the fourth, helping AHS lead Chase County 6-2.

Alliance didn’t score again until the sixth inning, scoring Tolstedt, Aguallo, and Shoemaker. Chase County came back against Alliance, scoring five runs in the sixth. The final score of the game was Alliance 9, Chase County 7.

Tolstedt and Aguallo led the team with two hits each during the Chase County game. Tolstedt and Courtney Little Hoop lead the team with two runs batted in each. Tolstedt also had one home run during the Chase County game. This home run was her fifth of the season.

Alliance started off the Chadron game by only batting the first three batters, before switching to field. Chadron scored its first run in the second inning. With Alliance still yet to score, the score sat Chadron 1, Alliance 0.

Chadron scored again in the fourth inning, making the score, 2-0. Alliance had yet to get run home in five innings. Chadron had its major inning during the bottom of the fifth. With a home run included, Chadron scored six, ending the game. The final score was Chadron 8, Alliance 0.

During the Chadron game, Alliance only had five hits. These hits were from Jaycee Acosta, Brandi Seebohm, Tolstedt, Aguallo, and Little Hoop. There were no RBIs, in this game.

The Bulldogs next appearance is at the Class B-6 District Tournament on Thursday and Friday, October 6 and 7 in Scottsbluff and Gering.

If all goes well, the team will be headed to state.

Come support the last hurrah of the softball team!