AHS Tennis Fifth In Scottsbluff Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Alliance High School boys tennis team placed fifth out of seven teams at the Scottsbluff Boys Tennis Invitational Saturday.

Alliance was led by its No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams, which each went 4-2 on the day. Both teams tied for the second-best record in their respective divisions.

The team of Preston Pohlman and Caden Dean earned a third-place medal at No. 2 doubles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Richard Toedtli and Trajan Garcia earned a fourth-place finish.

“Preston and Caden received a medal which is always a great accomplishment,” AHS head tennis coach Kathy Brock said.

Dean and Pohlman opened the tournament with an 8-6 victory over Torrington, before falling to Sheridan, 8-1. The Bulldogs rebounded with an 8-5 victory over Scottsbluff and an 8-1 victory over Gering. Alliance was then bested by Gillette, before downing Cheyenne South to finish the tournament.

In No. 1 doubles action, the senior duo of Toedtli and Garcia picked up wins over Torrington (8-3), Scottsbluff (8-1), Gering (8-1) and Cheyenne South (8-0), while recording losses to Sheridan (8-4) and Gillette (8-2).

“We were extremely proud of our number one and two doubles teams,” Brock said. “After watching them play this past weekend we are pretty set at keeping them the way they are. They all worked hard and hustled.

“I think they gained a little more confidence after some of their wins.”

Playing No. 1 singles for the first time this season was senior Jake McCaffrey. The AHS senior recorded an 0-6 day, which included an 8-3 loss to Gering’s Grant Maser.

“This was also Jake McCaffrey’s first time ever playing number one singles and he held his own and was willing to accept the challenge,” Brock said.

Also filling into a new position Saturday was No. 2 singles player Dylan Horton, who played doubles last season.

Horton went 1-5 on the day, defeating Torrington to open the tournament.

“It’s going to be a great experience for him and we have confidence that he can handle this position,” Brock said. “It’s always hard playing doubles and then switching to singles but once he gets more practice things should move more smoothly for him.”

Also in the invite, Jake Ackerman and Zach Placek played No. 3 doubles for Alliance, The duo went 2-4 on the day, which included an 8-1 win over Gering and an 8-3 win over Torrington.

“Jake Ackerman and Zach Placek played for the first time this weekend together,” Brock said.