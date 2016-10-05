AHS Tennis Team Loses Final Dual Of Year, 7-2 To McCook

OGALLALA – The Alliance High School tennis team had one final test before heading off to state next week.

And a tough test at that.

“McCook is always a great experience for us and great to play against the week before we go to state,” Alliance head boys tennis coach Kathy Brock said.

McCook defeated Alliance 7-2 Tuesday in a dual played in Ogallala.

The biggest focus point for the Bulldogs heading into state, Brock said, will be serving.

“Double faulting is our biggest downfall that I saw yesterday,” the AHS coach said. “We gave away too many points.”

Alliance recorded wins Tuesday at No. 2 singles and No. 4 singles.

Caden Dean recorded an 8-4 victory at No. 4 singles over Josiah Hegwood.

Senior Trajan Garcia picked up a victory at No. 2 singles, defeating Sam Knoll 8-8 (7-3) in a tiebreak.

Teammate and fellow senior Richie Toedtli lost at No. 1 singles 8-6 to Spencer Krysl.

“Richie and Trajan both had tough matches,” Brock said. “Trajan won in a tie breaker and Richie was just short of winning.”

Also in singles play, Preston Pohlman lost 8-0 at No. 3 singles to Syd Wier, Dylan Horton lost 8-0 at No. 5 singles to Zion Moyer, and Zachary Placek lost 8-3 at No. 6 singles to Caden Bortner.

Dean and Pohlman nearly gave AHS three wins Tuesday, leading Moyer and Bortner 4-0 at No. 2 doubles.

“Caden’s serves were awesome in the beginning and Preston was aggressive at the net,” Brock explained. “I don’t know what happened with them but it all changed when they had a 4-0 lead.

“It seemed like they started to be more cautious and then they just started over-thinking everything. We weren’t playing percentage doubles very well.”

Moyer and Bortner ended up picking up an 8-6 victory.

At No. 1 doubles, Horton and Placek fell to Hegwood and Wier, 8-3.

“I wish we had more time for Dylan and Zach to practice more,” Brock said. “They started using more of their hand signals and I think they are becoming more comfortable with that. Our doubles played hard. “

Toedtli and Garcia fell 8-5 at No. 3 doubles to Krysl and Knoll.

Alliance’s junior varsity was also in action Tuesday against McCook.

Alliance won two matches at the JV level. Jake McCaffrey and Jake Ackerman defeated Andrew Graff and Teagan Sitzman 6-6 (7-4), while Ackerman and Chance Crowe defeated Sitzman and Graff 6-6 (7-3).

The Class B Nebraska State Boys Tennis Championships begins Oct. 13 at Lincoln’s Woods Tennis Center.