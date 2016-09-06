AHS, Bobcats Cross Country Season Opens In Gering

GERING — The Alliance High School cross country team opened its season Friday at the Gering Invitational.

The AHS boys team placed 16th out of 20 teams with a 306. Kelly Walsh won with a 17 score to beat out Greeley West (78) and Scottsbluff (83).

Jorgen Johnson led the Alliance boys with a time of 20 minutes, 41.15 seconds. He placed 67th invididually.

Senior Tyler Adamson placed 89th individually with a time of 21:59.28. Rounding out the AHS boys varsity was Evan Steggs (22:21.15), Bailey Shimp (22:53.58) and Cade Stephenson (26:43.91).

The Alliance girls varsity did not record a team score with only three girls on the varsity squad.

Leading the way for the AHS girls varsity was Kathleen Kuzmic, who finished 21st individually in 22:17.91. Hannah Weare clocked a time of 24:97, while McKenna Romick finished in 26:00.18.

The AHS junior varsity squad included Ken Ueno (22:18.75), Erik Pollack (24:52.64), Ross Dunn (25:13.46), Gavin Voigt (27:31.69), Armando Valdez (28:11.91), Uriah Little Hoop (33;47.47) and Katelynne Minich (38:32).

Hemingford also opened the season in Gering Friday. Leading the way for Hemingford was Jacob Clouse, who took 15th individually in the boys junior varsity division in 20:53.50.

“We were pleased with all of the runners times for this first meet,” Hemingford head coach Cindy Lanik said. “Some of them are still working to find their race pace and it may be another week or two before they do.“

Also running for Hemingford in the boys junior varsity was Jaydon Walker in 21:58.65, Jacob Hollinrake in 22:13.05, Luke Cullan in 23:39.05, Kobe Coryell in 22:41.33, Austin Wobig in 23:11.15, Hadley Elder in 23:13.50, Casey Lashley in 24:24.05, Isaiah Bryner in 24:50.28, Jon Mazanec in 25:06.69, Tayson Ernesti in 26:34.94, Hunter Ernesti in 28:03.75, Peyton Sutphen in 30:47.94.

The AHS cross country team will be back in action Saturday in Chadron, while the Hemingford cross country team will travel to Kimball on Friday.