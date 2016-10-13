AHS Cross Country Team Competes At Districts Today

OGALLALA – Ogallala’s Cross Country Course has no secrets.

The course, which will be the sight of the Class B-4 Nebraska Cross Country District, is flat and open as it curves around Ogallala’s West Wind Golf Club.

“It’s not that bad of a race, actually, but with all the other runners it’ll be difficult,” Alliance’s Kat Kuzmic said.

Kuzmic and the Alliance High School cross country team will compete against runners from Gering, Lexington, McCook, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff and Sidney today at districts for a chance to reach the Class B Nebraska State Cross Country Championships.

But while Ogallala’s fairly straight-forward course is a blessing for most runners in the field, the flat course presents more of a challenge for Kuzmic, who has proved to be one of Alliance’s top runners this season.

Kuzmic, a sophomore for the Bulldogs, prefers hills to flatland, she said.

“I have longer legs, so I have longer strides,” she said. Those long strides, she said help navigate hills. “Everyone is going to be used to flat land, so I will have to pick it up.

“That makes me a little nervous, because that’s every one else’s forte and I prefer hills.”

Still, Ogallala brings a familiar course for the Bulldogs, as Alliance ran in the Ogallala Invitational on the same course on Sept. 22. this year.

In fact, today’s district meet will be the fifth time in three years AHS senior Tyler Adamson will have faced the West Wind Golf Club Course.

“So I know exactly what to do and when to do it, now it’s just a matter of having the guts to do it, to push through to be there,” Adamson said. “It’s going to take more mental than physical ability in this one.”

Adamson, who has ran through injuries throughout the season, has been treating district week a bit different than the rest of the season, he said.

Though his workouts are similar and even a little lighter to save his legs, he’s brought an increased focus to practice.

“I’m just taking work outs more serious as to getting better for this one meet,” Adamson said. “I’m a little more nervous because this could be the last race. The motivation for it to not be is what really gets me through.”

That motivation will need to carry Adamson to about a 30-second personal-best run to finish within the top 15 individuals and qualify for state. Looking through times throughout the district, Adamson figures a 17:30 should take 15th.

Adamson’s personal-best is 18 minutes.

“That’s doable,” he said.

Also looking at cutting time for a possible spot in the state meet is Alliance junior Jorgen Johnson.

Johnson, who has a personal-best of 19 minutes, 11 seconds, is more worried about improving time, though.

“I’m mostly focusing just on getting a PR,” he said.

“I know my time isn’t exactly the greatest in the district, but I know I can compete and be up there. I’m just trying to run my best time of the year.”

Still, Johnson is hoping his drive will give him enough of a boost.

“I’m going to have to start hard and get up with that top group so I can just maintain and let my competitiveness carry me through until the end,” he said.

Top 15 individuals and top three teams advance to the Class B Nebraska State Cross Country Championships, which will be held Oct. 21 on Kearney Country Club.

“I mean, you have to look at it like this is your last one, so you have to go out and run your hardest and compete,” Johnson said.