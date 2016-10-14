AHS Finishes Cross Country Season At Districts

OGALLALA — Despite three season-best times, the Alliance High cross country team ends the season a bit let down.

The Alliance High School cross country team competed at the Class B-4 District Cross Country Meet to end the season Thursday at Ogallala’s West Wind Golf Course.

“It was a tough race today for both the boys and the girls,” Alliance head coach Nathan Lanik said.

“We had high hopes but couldn’t keep up with the competition. Hannah and Tyler, our top finishers, ran season-best times.

“Unfortunately only place matters today and we couldn’t crack the top 15.”

Alliance sophomore Hannah Weare was the closest to cracking in the top 15, which qualifies for state, by placing 22nd overall.

Weare clocked a personal-best time of 22 minutes, eight seconds. It was a personal-best time by nearly three minutes.

Also running for the AHS girls was Kathleen Kuzmic, who finished in 22:55 for 27th place, McKenna Romick, who finished in 26:12 for 40th, and Madison Stark, who finished in 26:20 for 42nd.

Alliance placed eighth in the girls division with 106 points. Scottsbluff’s 23 team points and Gering’s 35 team points took first and second in the team race to qualify for state as a team.

Senior Tyler Adamson finished his AHS cross country career by leading the Bulldogs with a 28th-place finish in 18:39.

Evan Steggs was the second Alliance runner to finish, clocking a personal-best time of 19:54.

Ken Ueno (21:11), Jorgen Johnson (21:41), Bailey Shimp (23:12) and Lane Applegarth (23:12) also ran for the Bulldogs.

The AHS boys placed seventh as a team with 143 team points.

Lexington (38) and Sidney (48) qualified for state as a team by placing first and second, respectively.

The race marked the final competition for seniors Adamson, Romick and Ueno.

“For the seniors, it was a good season and they did some great things,” Lanik said.

“For the younger kids, they just need to continue to work and get better. We need to get better at being uncomfortable while we are on the course.”