AHS Freshman Making Splash On Softball Team To Open Season

ALLIANCE – Jaycee Acosta found herself in the biggest position of her Alliance High softball career last month.

Heck, as a freshman just four games into the season, it was one of her first positions she was in on during her AHS career.

During Alliance’s home opener against Chadron on August 25, Acosta was due up for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, the bases loaded and Alliance trailing by one run.

The AHS freshman ended up drawing a full count – three balls and two strikes, before connecting on a pitch low and outside.

“That’s exactly what I like hitting,” Acosta said. “It was just the sweet spot.”

She knew the ball was struck well, but didn’t have time to watch.

As she rounded second base, she looked up to Alliance High head softball coach Carlos Palomo, who was coaching the third base line.

“I looked up at Coach Mo and he dropped his hands and started smiling,” Acosta said. “Then I looked over and the girls (in the outfield) had their hands up because it went over the fence.”

Home run. Grand slam. Walk off. Alliance win.

How’s that for a career home opener?

“I was just so happy. I didn’t know what to do,” Acosta said.

Coach Palomo and assistant coach Brandt Banzhaf met Acosta initially, before she was greeted by the entire team.

“The coaches started tearing up at the end because they were so happy, so that really hit me,” Acosta said. “That made me a lot happier.

Acosta had always dreamed of hitting a home run – she wrote it down in her preseason goals during the Alliance Aftershock season last year, actually.

That home run gave Alliance its second win of the year through just four games. In comparison, Alliance won just one game last year.

So far, the AHS softball team has produced five wins this season already with plenty of signs of improvement, as well.

What’s been the difference?

“We’re really good with talking with each other and what play we’re dong and where we’re going with it,” Acosta said. “I guess it’s just building up our confidence because we’ve struggled with that before.”

Building confidence like Acotsa’s walk-off grand slam last month.

Despite the homerun, Acosta isn’t focused on repeating in every at-bat. She’s a smart enough player to realize how that can ruin an offensive player.

The following Tuesday, Acosta went 2-for-4 with a single and a triple for an RBI. She also had a run scored.

Through 15 games, the AHS freshman has registered six hits. She’s tied for third on the team in RBIs with eight, and has scored the fifth-most on the team, scoring eight times.

“My goal isn’t to hit another one because you don’t want to over think it, so as long as you’re moving the runners to build up to that, you’ll build up to it again” she said.

Acosta keeps the ball in her room, she said.

The Alliance High School softball team is in action this weekend at the North Platte Invitational.