AHS Grad Returns From World’s Strongest Man Competition

KASANE, Botswana — It didn’t matter what the doctors were going to say.

Bryan ‘Bubba’ Benzel wasn’t giving up now.

Not here. Not on the biggest stage of his life.

The 2005 Alliance High School graduate and former Nebraska Cornhusker football player turned Strongman athlete had reached the pinnacle of the Strongman world — the World’s Strongest Man competition, which was held in Kasane, Botswana last month.

(Editor’s note: The 2016 World’s Strongest Man competition will eventually be televised nationally, though a time slot has not been announced yet.)

Three days into the competition, however, Benzel tore his left quad during the Squat Lift portion of the contest. It was his second injury of the competition after developing three sizable hematomas on his quad two days earlier during the Barrel Racing event.

But the idea of throwing in the towel at the World’s Strongest Man competition was much more painful than any throbbing in his leg.

“(The doctors) did tell me it probably wouldn’t be smart to keep going, but it wasn’t really a contest I wanted to pull out of and not at least attempt at finishing,” Benzel said.

So Benzel finished. With three large hematoma spots in his leg, a couple of nagging hip and leg injuries, and a torn left quad, no less.

The former Bulldog and current Omaha resident took fourth in his preliminary group of six competitors, missing out on advancing to finals, which consists of the top two competitors from each of the five preliminary groups.

“It wasn’t great — not really what I wanted, but it was OK all things considered,” Benzel said.

Benzel, who is only in his second year competing professionally, entered the World’s Strongest Man competition behind the 8-ball so to speak, battling nagging leg and hip injuries in the weeks leading up to the world competition.

He re-aggravated his leg on the first day of competition, but was comfortable enough to make it through the Truck Pull on the second day without much issue.

Benzel opened the third day with the Squat Lift when he tore his left quad. That tremendously affected his abilities in the Dumbbell Press and Atlas Stones during the fourth — and final — day of preliminary competition.

“I didn’t do as well as I would have liked to or could have on the dumbbells, but I just didn’t have my legs,” he said.

Still, despite Benzel’s less-than-satisfying experience with the World’s Strongest Man competition, he’s not bitter.

In fact, Benzel considers himself somewhat lucky, partly because injuries are part of the sport, he said.

“This (injury) is pretty insignificant compared to what it could be,” he said. “I can still function completely normally, it’s just not always super comfortable.”

But also because for the first time in his one-and-a-half year career of competing professionally in the Strongman world, Benzel felt like he belonged on the world’s stage.

See, Benzel hasn’t exactly been a World’s Strongest Man athlete in training for long.

The Alliance native was initially recruited to play football for the Huskers where he became Nebraska’s backup long-snapper for a year. Not long after college life in Lincoln, however, Benzel moved to Omaha and began to consider trying Strongman.

As coincidence would have it, his old neighbor in the Nebraska dorms had competed in Strongman, so Benzel reached out to him on Facebook. That led him to a man’s garage in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where Benzel began to train in a two-car garage and driveway specifically designated for Strongman.

A little more than four years later, Benzel earned his pro card in Strongman where he immediately began making a name for himself, eventually earning two invitations to a Giant’s Life Competition — a World’s Strongest Man qualifier. (His first Giant’s Life competition invite turned out to be void after the Poland government shut down the competition that year).

Benzel took fifth at the Giant’s Life competition this year, earning a late invitation to the World’s Strongest Man competition in Botswana as an alternate, though he competed in the contest as one of 30 qualifiers after one of the invitees backed out.

So, now Benzel, who grew up a football player and trained in a Council Bluffs garage, is now competing head-to-head with the sport’s biggest names on its premiere stage.

And finally Benzel is beginning to realize his place in Strongman.

“The big thing I learned is to stop doubting that I should be there or deserve to be there,” he said. “I’m there, show up, compete and things will fall where they fall. I just kind of realized that I actually have more of a reason to be there other than I just got lucky.

“I can actually show up and compete with those guys, too.”

Not only can he compete alongside those guys, he can keep up with them, too. Even with his string of injuries, Benzel sees the potential of making the World’s Strongest Man finals in the near future.

“One of the big takeaways for me is I saw how I did and I’m not really that far off from making a push to make the finals at worlds,” he said.

Therefore, Benzel has no intentions of taking an extended break. He’s already begun training again, hoping to make a couple Strongman competitions in December or January — and eventually, the World’s Strongest Man finals.

“It was definitely weird or kind of strange being there and seeing guys that I’ve watched at World’s Strongest Man for years, and now here I am competing with them,” Benzel said.