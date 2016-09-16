AHS Holds Off Sidney Run To Win In Five Sets At Home

ALLIANCE — Alliance head volleyball coach Angie Hiemstra has a theory why her Alliance High volleyball team took five sets to defeat Sidney Thursday.

“Most of the other teams in the state have a lot more games under their belt,” Hiemstra said. “Unfortunately the Bulldog Triangular was cancelled, so we lost those two games, so I guess we just wanted to play a little longer to get more experience.

“That’s what we’re going to go with.”

Regardless, Hiemstra was tremendously pleased with her team’s composure late in the five-set (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13) victory over Sidney Thursday at the Alliance High School gym.

Yet Alliance didn’t have much to be shaken up about early. The Bulldogs, feeding off the crowd in their first home match of the season, were clicking early. Alliance won six of the first eight points of the match to jump out to a sizable lead early.

“Some years it works with us, and sometimes it makes us a little nervous, so I was glad to see they handled that well,” Hiemstra said referring to the home crowd. ”The Dawg Pound was awesome, so we appreciate all the student support and the parent support on the other side. To play in front of that is a little nerve-wracking, especially for our younger players who haven’t done that before.”

Alliance never lost the lead in the first set, taking a 1-0 lead with little concern. The Bulldogs then found their first lull of the match, as Sidney won four of the first five points to open the second set.

But two quick Sidney errors and a Ryley Rolls block tied the match again.

“It’s so nice to see that calmness, because it was an area that we were focusing on because at camp we tended to get a little hyped up and nervous, so I’m very proud that they stayed calm and won this tight game,” Hiemstra said.

Alliance hovered around a one-or-two-point lead for much of the second set. The Bulldogs finally found a little space from a 20-19 lead off a Sidney hitting error and a MaKayla Davidson kill. Alliance closed out the set victory with kills from Davidson, Kami Felker and Emersen Cyza.

Alliance couldn’t put the nail in the coffin in the third set, failing to lead at any point in the set.

Sidney began to build all the momentum with 25-18 and 25-17 third and fourth-set victories.

“We talk about focusing on the next point and what comes next, even if we win it and we celebrate we have to focus on what comes next,” Hiemstra said. “At times we did that well and at times we didn’t, but I was proud of their composure through it all.”

Alliance had to find that composure early in the fifth set, after two errors to begin the set gave Sidney a quick 2-0 lead. With three Cyza kills and a Sidney net violation, Alliance eventually tied the set at 4-all. Alliance wouldn’t take its first lead (6-5), however, for another three points when Alliance did most of its damage.

The Bulldogs rallied for five of six straight points to take a 11-7 lead, forcing a Sidney timeout. Though Sidney came back to tie the match at 11 and 12, Alliance found three kills late from Cyza to seal the 15-13 victory.

“We just have to be more aggressive at the net,” Hiemstra said.

“Of course Emersen is a strong, aggressive hitter, but we need some other options to relieve some pressure off of her a little bit. We’ll keep working on it, the season is early and young.”

Alliance improves to 2-1 on the young season, and will travel to the McCook Invitational Saturday for its first tournament of the year.