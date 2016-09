This year’s Alliance High School Homecoming court was announced at Wednesday’s coronation: juniors, Hayley Hoxworth and Parker Knapp, second attendants, Karley Alvarado and Brendan Brehmer; king, Tyler Adamson; queen, Peyton Stoike; crown bearers Kendrick Quick and Bristyl Helms; first attendants, Emmy Green and Bryant Wilson; sophomores, Ryley Rolls and Mason Heimstra; freshmen, Maycee Quick and Harley Hill. Burning of the “A” followed in the school parking lot.