AHS Looks To Get Back On Track Against Lexington

ALLIANCE – The Alliance High School football team lost a little bit more than just the game last weekend in McCook.

The Bulldogs lost a starting linebacker, starting lineman and starting receiver.

Lineman and long snapper Lane Lauder and receiver Chandler Stinson will be out from concussion protocol, while linebacker Danny Vallejo injured his knee in last Friday’s game against McCook.

All positions will need to be filled for tonight’s matchup against Lexington at Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“It’s just going to be next man up and we’re going to have to come together and do everything we can to get a win on Friday,” Seebohm said.

But while Alliance lost a few vital roles on the team, Seebohm also looks back on the positives from Friday’s 34-0 loss to McCook, a team now rated No. 2 by the Omaha World-Herald and No. 5 by the Lincoln Journal Star.

For instance, an out-numbered Bulldog squad went toe-for-toe with a Class B powerhouse for three strong quarters. During that time, Alliance kept McCook’s offense off the field and out of Bulldog territory.

Seebohm also noted how McCook’s speed is sure to help AHS game-plan in the following weeks.

“Before against Holdrege we were able to dance a little bit, but you can’t do that against a good, fast football team like McCook,” Seebohm said. “We have to work on one cut, get up field, get what you can, instead of dancing around.

“So it was good to see that in terms of that’s what we’re going to see in the playoffs, that type of speed.”

Alliance, now 2-2 on the season, should see a solid opportunity this evening to regain a winning record against an 0-4 Lexington team.

Still, Seebohm isn’t buying too much into records.

“Their record doesn’t really show how good they are,” Seebohm said. “They were ahead of Grand Island Northwest (3-1) late in the second quarter even, so they can come out and compete.”

Lexington, who has lost to Sidney (49-7), York (35-0), Scottsbluff (56-0) and Northwest (55-17), should bring an athletic quarterback the Bulldog defense will need to key-in on, the AHS coach explained.

Defensively, Seebohm doesn’t quite know what to expect out of the Minutemen. In film, Lexington has shown a 4-4 defense, a 4-3 defense and even a 4-2 defense — a formation Alliance has yet to play against this season.

“They’re going to show us multiple fronts, probably based on what we do formation-wise,” Seebohm said. “So it’ll be a good challenge for us in that regard, too.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.