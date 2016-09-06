AHS Softball Drops Three Games Over Weekend

MCCOOK – The Alliance High School softball team dropped three games over the weekend during the McCook Invitational.

After a 7-1 defeat by McCook, the Bulldogs then lost contests of 11-0 to Holdrege and 17-7 to Chadron on Saturday. Alliance is now 2-6 on the season.

In Alliance’s opening game of the tournament, McCook broke open after two scoreless innings with one run in each of the third and fourth innings before tallying five runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Grace Tolstedt, Sariah Grant and Isabel Aguallo all posted hits in the game. Tolstedt threw five and one-third innings, striking out eight, while Jaycee Acosta threw the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing no hits and no walked batters.

In the second game of the tournament for the Bulldogs. Holdrege jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings. Holdrege then added six more runs the following two innings to take an 11-0 victory after four innings.

Grant and Samantha Carrillo each went 1-for-2 with a single in the loss. Janaye Shoemaker also reached base on a walk.

Tolstedt threw the first two innings for Alliance, giving up four hits and striking out two, while Peyton Stoike threw one and one-third inning, giving up just one hit and striking out one.

Chadron handed Alliance its final loss of the tournament behind an 11-run sixth inning.

Alliance held a 7-6 lead through five innings, but a seven-hit, four-error sixth inning gave Chadron 11 runs for the 17-7 victory.

Aguallo went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored, while Shoemaker, Courtney Little Hoop and Elise Stoike all produced RBI singles.

Also picking up one run and one hit was Tolstedt, Grant, Elise Stoike and Brandi Seebohm. Elizabeth Johnson and Carrillo also scored in the game, while Acosta had an RBI, as well.

Alliance is back in action in Scottsbluff this evening with games starting at 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy Peyton Stoike