AHS Tennis Defeats Torrington In Home Dual Thursday

ALLIANCE – Alliance head boys tennis coach Kathy Brock wasn’t quite sure how her team would match-up with Torrington in Thursday afternoon’s dual in Alliance.

“I’m just proud of my boys,” Brock said. “Going in, we weren’t sure if we were going to win it.“

She had nothing to worry about.

The AHS varsity downed Torrington 3-2 Thursday at the Alliance tennis courts.

“It’s great especially on your home court and during Homecoming Week,” Brock said.

The AHS varsity picked up victories over Torrington at No. 2 singles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles Thursday.

Alliance’s No. 2 singles player in Dylan Horton, defeated Jaysen Stitt in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Brock saw a more composed player in Horton in the No. 2 singles position than she has seen so far this season.

“Dylan is doing good,” Brock said. “I don’t think he’s as scared being out there alone. “(He and Zach Placek) used to play together and now we split them apart, which I think it will give them more experience and make them better players playing singles right now.”

Placek was Alliance’s other varsity singles player Thursday, filling in the No. 1 role.

The sophomore Placek was downed by Chase Bergeson, 6-0, 6-2.

“That’s his first time playing No. 1 singles,” Brock explained. “He did a good job. He’s getting his fundamentals down really well. I think he’ll eventually get up there.”

The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the dual with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Alliance’s Jake McCaffrey and Jake Ackerman downed Brian Fenn and Levi Wickham in the match.

Also picking up a doubles victory for Alliance was Preston Pohlman and Caden Dean at No. 2 doubles.

The duo, fresh off a third-place finish in McCook last weekend, struggled early in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory Thursday.

“Caden and Preston, I don’t know if they just felt a little intimidated on their home court or something, because they played a lot different than they did Saturday,” Brock said. “Saturday they were on point and today, they still won, so we’re very happy with that, but it was a little nerve-wracking.”

Also in the dual, was the No. 1 doubles team of Richie Toedtli and Trajan Garza.

Though the senior doubles team lost 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, Brock noted good improvements out of the cohesiveness.

“They’re working a lot harder together,” Brock said. “Before it was Richie would just dominate the game, so I talked to Trajan about helping him out, because a lot of the time they would be like, ‘Oh Richie will get it.’

“So I talked to Trajan and the next day he was on it. We’re happy with the way they’re working together.”

Alliance’s junior varsity was also in action Thursday.

Picking up Alliance’s lone win on the JV level was Caleb Garcia and Charlie Otto, who won 8-1 over JJ Marrick and Joseph Randalp.

Playing No. 1 JV doubles was Cameron Wood and Quentin Dean. The pair lost 8-1 to Koby Ringle and Mason Brummel.

At No. 2 JV doubles, Devin Garcia and Charlie Otto lost in a tiebreak, 8-8 (7-5) to Kaden Wunibeld and Robert Cate, while the AHS No. 3 JV doubles team of Adrien Fortner and Cameron Wood lost 8-6 to Mason Weiss and Mason Brummell.

The Alliance High varsity now travels to dual North Platte today, before the North Platte Invitational is held Saturday. Play begins at 8 a.m. MT.