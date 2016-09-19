AHS Tennis Stumbles In Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Alliance High School boys tennis team struggled Saturday at the Lexington Invitational.

“Not a very good day for us Saturday,” AHS head coach Kathy Brock said. “I asked the team what they thought and they all told me that they didn’t feel right, like something was off.

“I agree with them. I felt like they were prepared but that they didn’t play to their full potential.”

Alliance won two matches at the invitational Saturday, scoring four points to tie for seventh place out of eight.

Holdrege won the team title in Lexington with 32 total points. Lexington took second with 29 points, and Scottsbluff took third with 27 points.

Each of Alliance’s doubles team picked up a victory for the Bulldogs Saturday.

After dropping matches to Holdrege (8-2), Scottsbluff (8-3) and North Platte (8-6), the AHS senior duo of Trajan Garcia and Richard Toedtli picked up an 8-2 win over Gering in the No. 1 doubles seventh-place match.

Alliance’s Preston Pohlman and Caden Dean also registered a win Saturday.

Dean and Pohlman opened the tournament with an 8-6 loss to Holdrege, before downing Scottsbluf, 8-6. The No. 2 doubles duo finished pool play with an 8-4 loss to North Platte, then lost to Kearney Catholic 8-3 in the fifth-place match.

Dylan Horton, at No. 1 singles, and Zachary Placek, at No. 2 singles, each went 0-4 Saturday.

Horton lost matches to Holdrege (8-0), Scottsbluff (8-1), North Platte (8-0) and Gering (8-3), while Placek dropped matches to Holdrege (8-0), Scottsbluff (8-0), North Platte (8-0) and McCook (8-0).

Alliance will travel to dual Kearney Friday, before taking part in the Hastings Invitational Saturday — its last invite of the year.

“We have one more invite before state and I told them that I expect them to do their best,” Brock said.