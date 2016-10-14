Alliance Defeats Valentine, Gordon-Rushville In Triangular Thursday

GORDON – It took a little time for the Bulldogs to get in the swing of things, but AHS was able to pick up two more wins Thursday.

The Alliance High School volleyball team defeated Valentine 27-25, 25-14, and defeated Gordon-Rushville 27-25, 27-25 Thursday at a triangular held in Gordon.

“We are happy with the two wins,” Alliance head coach Angie Hiemstra said. “We started off slow against Valentine, but picked it up a got the 27-25 win. The second game we were much more relaxed and played more consistent, resulting in the 25-14 win.”

The second set would be Alliance’s biggest set victory of the evening, as Gordon-Rushville kept things close all match.

Alliance had to recover early after the Mustangs took the momentum out of the gate.

“They had a tough jump server who shook us up early,” Hiemstra said. “Once we settled down, we were able to turn things around.”

The Bulldogs even faced a 24-21 deficit in the second set to Gordon-Rushville, but managed to win six of the next seven points for the victory.

“Both matches we battled back and forth, but I was really happy that we fought hard and won both sets. I was proud of the girls as they played smart to win each point with aggressive plays at the net and great hustle on defense.”

In Alliance’s match against Valentine, Emersen Cyza went for 14 kills and 25 digs. Ryley Rolls had four kills, 19 digs and four total blocks, while Kami Felker, MaKayla Davidson and Jordan Hopp each added one kill apiece.

Haley Hoxworth had a team-high three aces in the match to go along with eight digs.

Davidson and Hopp each had two blocks, while the AHS offense was ran by Elizabeth Johnston and KayLee McDonald, who each tallied seven set assists. Davidson tallied five sets.

Cyza also led the Bulldog attack against Gordon-Rushville, tallying nine kills. She also had one block and six digs.

Davidson went for five kills and a block, while Josie Otto and Ryley Rolls each had three kills and three blocks.

Rolls also had a team-high three aces, as did Hoxworth.

Hopp had two blocks and Felker had a team-high seven digs.

McDonald (9) and Johnston (7) combined for 16 set assists in the match.

Alliance, now 13-10 on the season, will host Scottsbluff Oct. 18 at the AHS gym. The freshman match begins at 5 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity matches to follow.