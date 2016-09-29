Alliance Downed By Gering In Final Regular-Season Game

By PEYTON STOIKE

T-H Contributor

GERING — On Tuesday, September 27, the Alliance High School softball team played its last regular season game, while the JV played its last game of the season.

In the first inning of the JV game, Alliance scored three runs. In the bottom of the second inning, the Alliance Bulldogs scored three more runs, making the score 6-1. In the third inning, Alliance scored one run, tallying its score to seven runs home. The Alliance Bulldogs scored their eighth and final run of the game in the fourth inning. The game ended in six innings, and the Gering Bulldogs won 11-8 over the Alliance Bulldogs.

Both varsity Bulldog teams struggled to gain runs until the third inning when Gering scored two runs on a pop fly to the gap between right and center field. Gering also scored one more run in the fourth inning. The Alliance Bulldogs scored their first run in the fifth inning, while the Gering Bulldogs scored no runs in the fifth. In the top of the sixth inning for the Alliance Bulldogs, three runs were scored. In the bottom of the sixth, the Gering Bulldogs also scored three runs. The score at the end of the sixth inning was 6-4, in favor of the Gering Bulldogs.

In the top of the seventh inning, Alliance scored one final run, while Gering scored none, making the end score of the game Gering 6, Alliance 5.

Grace Tolstedt and Courtney Little Hoop lead the team in hits, with two each. Isabel Aguallo, Erika Bucy, Elizabeth Johnson, Jaycee Acosta, and Brandi Seebohm all had one hit in the game. The team quality at bat was 42.2 percent with 31 plate appearances total. Grace Tolstedt pitched all six innings that Alliance was out in the field with a total of 178 total pitches. Tolstedt had a strike percentage of .551 percent, throwing a total of 98 strikes.

The rest of the softball season consists of a varsity triangular in Chadron with Alliance, Chadron, and Chase County. The triangular will take place on Saturday, starting at noon. Districts for the Bulldogs will take place in Scottsbluff and Gering on October 7 and 8. The Alliance Bulldogs will compete in districts against Scottsbluff, Gering, Lexington, Chadron, North Platte, and McCook. If all goes well, the Bulldogs could be heading to state, for the first time in a while. Good luck!