Alliance Downs Scottsbluff In Four Sets

ALLIANCE – For the first time in four weeks, the Alliance High School volleyball team was welcomed in by its home crowd.

Feeding off that crowd, the Bulldogs ran out to a 2-0 set lead to down Scottsbluff 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) Tuesday evening at the Alliance High School gym.

“The crowd is amazing and the environment we have with the student section is great,” Alliance sophomore Emersen Cyza said. “And the Dawg Pound was great, and the parent support helps a lot, too, so that’s nice.

“It was a lot of fun tonight. The crowd was good and we all played good, so it was fun.”

Cyza led Alliance tallying 23 kills in the match. She also had a team-high 18 digs to go along with two blocks.

“We have a real rounded bunch, but we know in most situations we’re going to get her the ball because she’s going to get us the kill,” Alliance head coach Angie Hiemstra said. “Everyone does a great job getting kills, but most of Emersen’s swings are going to be kills. We’ve gotten better at getting her the ball in crucial times.”

Despite the four-set win, the victory didn’t quite ring totally satisfactory for Hiemstra, she said.

Throughout the match, Alliance had trouble maintaining control of leads, including a third set in which AHS won the first four points. Scottsbluff rallied back to win the third set 25-22.

“We’re definitely happy with the win, but we need to get consistency under control,” Hiemstra said. “We do some great things and work really hard. It’s not that we don’t work hard, it’s just we make too many errors. So we have to work to limit those so we can put complete runs together and once we get leads we don’t give those up.

Fortunately for Alliance, consistency became an issue for the Bearcats throughout the match, as well. Particularly, Scottsbluff struggled to maintain much offensive rhythm for a long stretch in the fourth set.

In fact, 11 of Alliance’s 25 points in the fourth set came from Bearcat errors.

Alliance capitalized to down Scottsbluff 25-17 in the fourth set for the victory.

“We just tried to stay consistent and keep our serves over and swinging,” Cyza said. “We just try to stay consistent and keep the positivity up.”

Cyza came up big throughout the match for AHS, including a third set which included eight kills.

The Bulldogs found plenty of production, elsewhere, though.

Senior Kami Felker had eight kills in the contest and eight blocks. Ryley Rolls had an impressive eight aces to go along with five kills and four blocks.

MaKayla Davidson also tallied five kills. She also had one block and seven digs, while Haley Hoxworth had a 12 digs in the match.

Freshman Jordan Hopp had two kills and three blocks, and Josie Otto had one block. KayLee McDonald had 19 set assists and one ace, and Davidson and Elizabeth Johnston each had nine set assists.

Alliance now moves to 14-10 on the season and will host the Alliance Invitational this Saturday at the Alliance High School gym.

Though the bracket has not been released, Hiemstra expects to meet both Scottsbluff and Chadron in Alliance’s pool.

“This will be our fourth or fifth time playing Scottsbluff, so we can’t overlook them,” Hiemstra said. “Then Chadron, we’d love another shot at them, each time we get a little closer, so that’d be great to get a win.”