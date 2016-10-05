Alliance Eighth-Grade Football Team Downs Chadron In Season Finale

CHADRON – The Alliance eighth-grade football team made AMS history Tuesday evening with a 34-6 victory over Chadron on the road.

The victory gave Alliance a 5-1 record for the season — the best finishing record of any AMS team since the NSAA began allowing middle school teams to play six games in a season.

“This is the best record of any AMS team,” coach Michael Baker said. “Congratulations to the players and parents on an outstanding season!”

Alliance scored three times in the first quarter — a 12-yard touchdown run by Grant (Cyza kick), an 8-yard touchdown run by Grant, and a 45-yard touchdown pass from Clarke to Cyza (Cyza kick).

Clarke and Cyza connected again on a 38-yard touchdown pass in the third (Cyza kick), while Andres DuBray hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Clarke in the fourth quarter.

“This was a great way to end the season,” Baker said. “Our defense was solid only allowing a few first downs by Chadron in the first half. Our running game was strong early in the game. We were then able to spread the ball around on offense and pass the ball a little more than we usually do.”

Alliance 20 7 7 0 – 34

Chadron 0 0 6 0 – 6