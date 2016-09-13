Alliance Fire-Emergency Responds To Bale Fire, Rollover

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Fire and Emergency crews had a busy day Monday with a hay bale fire in the morning and simultaneous emergency calls in the afternoon.

Yesterday morning, the Alliance Fire Department and the Bayard Fire Department both received a call of a hay bale fire located at 8600 Thomas Road in a field owned by Chuck Effay. The cause of the fire has not been determined and the bales were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

There was a total loss of $5,000 after the blaze was extinguished with 50 hay bales destroyed.

Units from the Alliance Fire Department dispatched at 10:47 a.m., arrived on the scene at 11:32 a.m., and were back at the station at 3:44 p.m.

The Box Butte Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a one-vehicle rollover accident at 3:27 pm. According to the accident report, there were five people involved. According to Deputy J.D. Sutphen, the vehicle was driving three miles east of Alliance on Otoe Road and went off of the roadway, then slid in the ditch and rolled over.

The reason is unknown with neither alcohol nor drugs suspected.

The driver of the vehicle was Jane A Sherlock, 51, Alliance, along with four passengers: Sasha A. Sherlock, Kevin L. Sherlock, Amanda Sherlock, and Nikole Sherlock. Restraints were not in use. All were transported to Box Butte General Hospital with unknown injuries. A message regarding their conditions left at BBGH was not immediately returned.