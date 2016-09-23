Alliance Freshman Volleyball Takes Second In Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Alliance ninth-grade volleyball team took second at the Scottsbluff Invitational earlier in the week.

The Bulldogs registered wins over Gering, Scottsbluff and Mitchell in the tournament, but lost to Sidney.

Alliance opened the tournament with a two-set loss to Sidney Monday, 25-19, 25-20.

The Bulldogs then rallied back for a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Gering Monday.

AHS then defeated both Scottsbluff, 25-5, 25-15, and Mitchell, 25-12, 25-5 Tuesday to finish the tournament 3-1.

Sidney maintained a perfect 4-0 record to win the tournament, while Mitchell, Scottsbluff and Gering all went 1-3.