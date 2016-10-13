Alliance High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 13, 2016

Gage Rolls

Grade: 12

Parents: Steve & Janelle Rolls

Sport: Football

Why Selected: Rolls became a much-needed leader on the line for AHS with three starting linemen out with injuries. Alliance downed Sidney Friday 19-6.

Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Making it to the state playoffs last year.

Role Model/Idol: Coach Lambert.

Superstitions: Thursday night talk at Jeremy’s.

Favorite Food: Steak.

Favorite Movie: Varsity Blues

One bucket list item: Watch a game at Lambeau Field