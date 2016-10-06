Alliance High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 6, 2016

Isabel Aguallo
Grade: 12
Parents: John, Kara & Pam Aguallo
Sport: Softball
Why Selected: Aguallo tied for team-highs in hits against Chadron and Chase County Saturday, and had the most total bases against Chadron.
Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Being selected to play in a tournament in New York City.
Role Model/Idol: Ashley Belmer. She taught me to truly love the game.
Superstitions: None
Favorite Food: Fideo
Favorite Movie: A League Of Their Own
One bucket list item: Hit a home run.
