Alliance High Athlete of the Week — Oct. 6, 2016

Isabel Aguallo

Grade: 12

Parents: John, Kara & Pam Aguallo

Sport: Softball

Why Selected: Aguallo tied for team-highs in hits against Chadron and Chase County Saturday, and had the most total bases against Chadron.

Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Being selected to play in a tournament in New York City.

Role Model/Idol: Ashley Belmer. She taught me to truly love the game.

Superstitions: None

Favorite Food: Fideo

Favorite Movie: A League Of Their Own

One bucket list item: Hit a home run.