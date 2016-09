Austin Luger

Grade: 12

Parents: Mark & Shelly Luger

Sport: Basketball

Why Selected: Luger gave a verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska Kearney last week.

Biggest Sport Accomplishment: Getting offered to play for colleges.

Role Model/Idol: My parents

Superstitions: Black cats

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Movie: Step Brothers

One bucket list item: Make $1,000,000