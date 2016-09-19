Alliance Hosts Cross Country Meet Saturday Morning

ALLIANCE — The Alliance High School cross country team placed sixth in the girls division and eighth in the boys Saturday morning at the Alliance Cross Country Invitational at Sky View Golf Course.

The Alliance girls scored 104 points to tie for sixth with Bridgeport. Gering won the girls division with 26 points, followed by Scottsbluff’s 30 points and Mitchell’s 37. Alliance took eighth the boys with 114 points. Gering swept the meet with a field-best 24 points in the boys division. Bridgeport took second in the boys division with 39 points, while Scottsbluff took third with 57 points.

Alliance’s Kathleen Kuzmic finished in 13th place overall with a time of 22 minutes, 24.42 seconds to lead the AHS girls.

Sophomore Hannah Weare (24:51.97) and senior McKenna Romick (25:20.05) were the next two Bulldog runners to finish.

Madison Stark finished in 27:01.08 to round out the Bulldog varsity Saturday.

Alliance’s boys cross country team was led by senior Tyler Adamson.

Adamson clocked a season-best time of 19 minutes, 51.9 seconds to finish 19th overall individually.

Evan Steggs, who came in 34th place, clocked a time of 20:37.2, while teammate Ken Ueno, who took 35th, followed in with a time of 20:38.05.

Bailey Shimp crossed the line in 20:40.78 and Lane Applegarth finished in 22:40.6 to round out the AHS varsity.

Running for the AHS junior varsity squad were Armando Valdez (22:12.93), Cade Stephenson (22:48.53), Eric Polack (24:24.59), Uriah Little Hoop (32:25.47) and Sarah Steele (32:42.41).

The Hemingford High School cross country team also competed in Alliance Saturday.

Hemingford’s boys team placed ninth with 142 points, while the girls squad did not record a team score.

Freshman Jacob Clouse led the Bobcats with a 30th-place finish individually. He clocked a personal-best time of 20:08.75.

Freshman Jaydon Walker clocked a time of 20:43.1 for 38th, and senior Jacob Hollinrake finished in 20:50.02 for 40th.

Luke Cullan (21:24.42), Austin Wobig (21:25.93) and Kobe Coryell (21:43.84) finished in 55th, 56th and 58th places, respectively.

“We were very pleased with the cross country runners this week as they are continuing to cut their times,” Hemingford head coach Cindy Lanik said. “This week we have meets on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, so we expect them to use these meets to help them improve on their endurance and push themselves to continue to improve. WTC and districts are not far away and if we are going to be competitive we have to lower our times.”

Hemingford senior Brooke Galles, the only Bobcat runner for the girls finished in 30:41.75 for 20th place in the junior varsity division.

The Bobcat junior varsity boys was made up of Hadley Elder (22:24.24), Casey Lashley (23:10.69), Xavier Picket Pin (23:14.72), Tayson Ernesti (24:01.19), Joe Mazanec (24:05.66), Hunter Ernesti (24:08.52), Isaiah Bryner (28:50.98) and Peyton Sutphen (32:45.22).