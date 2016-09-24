Alliance Junior Tolstedt Records Second No-Hitter Of Season Tuesday

ALLIANCE – To be honest, Grace Tolstedt has kind of lost count.

The Alliance High softball player doesn’t quite remember how many either perfect games or no-hitters she has thrown over the course of her career.

“I’d say probably (perfect games and no-hitters) together, I’ve had somewhere between eight or ten,” Tolstedt said.

What is certain is what Tolstedt has accomplished this season.

The AHS junior Bulldog picked up her second no-hitter of the season Tuesday, helping the AHS softball team improve to 8-11 on the season with an 11-1 victory over Scottsbluff.

“I mean, it’s cool, definitely (to have two no-hitters this season), but I also feel like it’s a measure of the team as a whole and not just pitching,” Tolstedt said.

If Tuesday’s performance was any indication, the Alliance High softball team measured up quite well.

Not only was Tolstedt rolling in the circle, striking out seven against 16 batters faced, the Alliance High offense sure found a rhythm, too.

Alliance rallied for 12 hits in the contest, including seven in the fourth inning.

To compare, Alliance had scored a total of 48 runs all season last year. Through Tuesday’s game, the Bulldogs have brought home 117 runners.

And there’s still two more weeks of the season to play.

“So, the hitting has definitely improved, so it’s fun to watch,” AHS head coach Carlos Palomo said.

That type of run support is certainly a blessing for Tolstedt. Having a little wiggle room on the scoreboard allows Tolstedt to work the corners of the plate a little more, preventing much offensive damage.

Still, Tolstedt is also aware how critical the AHS defense has been to her performance, too.

For instance, during Tuesday’s performance, if Tolstedt fell behind in the count, she relied on her teammates.

“When the rise-balls and drop-balls get the grounders, I’m more confident in throwing them,” Tolstedt said. “I know they’ll catch it if it gets up or down.”

The Bulldog defense did its job, too, allowing no errors in the game against Scottsbluff, fielding five hits cleanly for outs.

“Just having that confidence in each other is big,” Palomo said. “They’re starting to believe in each other.

“I told the girls you can’t expect Grace to do it all. When she’s on, she’s on, yes and that’s great, but there are other days where she’s going to have to make adjustments as a pitcher and get her defense going.”

Alliance’s win over Scottsbluff Tuesday was its first over the Bearcats in four meetings this season.

That type of confidence should do wonders for the Alliance High softball program, Tolstedt said.

“I think it gives us a lot of confidence that we can beat a lot of the teams out here,” Tolstedt said. “We’ve now run-ruled two teams that we’ve lost to, so it shows that we’re capable of beating those teams in our district and we can go a long way in our district this year.”

Alliance travel to Gering Tuesday.