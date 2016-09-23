Alliance Picks Up 8 PR’s At Ogallala Invitational Thursday

OGALLALA — With four personal-bests and one season-best, the Alliance High School boys cross country team got the Bulldogs started on the right note Thursday at the Ogallala Invitational.

But it was only under strange circumstances the boys were the first to race.

The girls race originally kicked things off, but was stopped about a half-mile in after the front group took a wrong turn on the course.

“It was the weirdest start of a meet I have ever seen,” AHS head coach Nathan Lanik said.

“So, the boys were then the first official race of the day and they stepped up and ran really well.”

Jorgen Johnson, who was back in the Alliance lineup after sitting out with shin splints, led the Alliance High varsity team with a 36th-place finish individually. He clocked a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 11 seconds.

Tyler Adamson had a season-best time of 19:41 for 51st place, while Alliance also picked up personal-best performances out of Ken Ueno (20:07), Evan Steggs (20:21) and Lane Applegarth (21:26).

Ogallala’s Jack Lindgren won the boys division with a personal-best time of 16:46.

For the AHS girls, Kathleen Kuzmic recorded a personal-best time of 21:53 to place 16th overall.

“The girls got back on course and competed well,” Lanik said. “Kathleen finished just out of medal contention.”

Hannah Weare picked up a personal-best in 23:46, as did McKenna Romick in 24:35. Caitlynn Henderson had a season-best time of 25:42 and Madison Stark had a personal-best time in 26:18.

Also competing for Alliance in Ogallala was the Alliance Middle School cross country team.

Shelby Carr placed ninth in the race, finishing in 13:07. Mikayla Seebohm clocked a time of 13:58 to finish in 16th — one spot from earning a medal.

“Overall, it was a great day of competition and we will be back for districts in a couple of weeks,” Lanik said.

The Class B-4 District Cross Country Meet will be held in Ogallala Oct. 13.

The Alliance High School cross country team is back in action Oct. 1 in Chadron.