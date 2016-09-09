Alliance Residents Show Support for Standing Rock Reservation

ALLIANCE — About 20 people gather in a silent demonstration Thursday afternoon at the northeast corner of Box Butte and Third Street in support of Standing Rock Reservation, N.D. Lasting about an hour, social media promoted the event attended by many with family and cultural links to the situation and some without. Donald Vergil was part of the demonstration and offered a written statement detailing his opposition, noting, “The cost of life is not expendable nor is our land for sale!” The Standing Rock Sioux are protesting the Dakota Access pipeline that is set to pass close to the reservation near the South Dakota-North Dakota border. A federal judge is expected to rule today on whether construction will stop.

Doja Rednest makes a sign for the demonstration.