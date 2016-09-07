Alliance-Scottsbluff Softball Game Postponed To Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Alliance High School and Scottsbluff softball game, which was called short because of lightning Tuesday evening in Scottsbluff, has been postponed until Saturday after the Scottsbluff Softball Invitational.

The game will begin Saturday with Scottsbluff leading Alliance, 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Through three-and-a-half innings, Alliance had taken a 5-4 lead, but two quick runs in the bottom of the fourth put Scottsbluff ahead by one before the game was postponed.

The game will resume following all play in the Scottsbluff Softball Invitational this Saturday.