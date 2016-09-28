Alliance Splits Duals On Senior Day Tuesday

ALLIANCE — For the first time in recent history, the Alliance High boys tennis team held Senior Day at the tennis courts across the street from Alliance High School.

Alliance supplied enough food for Alliance, Scottsbluff and Gering’s tennis teams, while the AHS cheerleaders and Dawg Pound also made an appearance for Alliance’s duals against Scottsbluff and Gering Tuesday afternoon.

Alliance’s three seniors this season are Trajan Garcia, Jake McCaffrey and Richard Toedtli.

“This was the first time we have done this and we will continue this with the girls,” AHS head coach Kathy Brock said. “It was a great time to get all the players together and eat.”

Alliance opened the evening with a 7-2 defeat to Scottsbluff, but responded with a 7-2 victory over Gering.

“I feel like we still didn’t play to the best of our ability against Scottsbluff like we did against Gering,” Brock said.

Alliance’s two wins in the Scottsbluff dual came at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Garcia defeated Thomas Madden, 8-1 at No. 2 singles, while Garcia and Toedtli defeated Sam McCaslin and Madden 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Toedtli also dropped an 8-4 contest to McCaslin at No. 1 singles.

“Richie hung in pretty well,” Brock said. “I think if we had kept him at number one for the season he would be more used to playing singles. Scottsbluff is a great team and they are always a good challenge.”

McCaffrey, who played No. 3 singles in the Scottsbluff dual for AHS, dropped an 8-1 match. Caden Dean lost 8-2 at No. 4 singles to Brady Sindt, while Dylan Horton lost 8-1 at No. 5 singles to Mason Ramig and Zachary Placek lost 8-4 to Gunnar Buchhammer at No. 6 singes.

In doubles play, Placek and Horton dropped an 8-0 contest at No. 1 doubles and Dean and Pohlman lost 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Pohlman and Dean began to initiate a new strategy in doubles play while serving. The player at the net will signal their move, allowing the server to place the ball in a suitable location.

“Caden and Preston have been learning a new technique and although I am really proud of them for trying it, we still aren’t perfect at it,” Brock said. “That’s okay because we will eventually get it. I’m glad that they are trying for more balls at the net, I just want to see them become more aggressive.”

Alliance then defeated Gering, winning all but one singles match, and winning two of three doubles matches.

Garcia went undefeated on the day, picking up two more wins over Gering.

The AHS senior defeated Caleb Andrews 8-0 at No. 2 singles and, with Toedtli, beat Juan Aguilar and Tyler Tjaden 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.

“Trajan won both his singles and his doubles with Richie, he finished his last matches as a senior at Alliance High strong,” Brock said.“I’m always proud of his efforts.“

Also picking up wins for Alliance was Toedtli at No. 1 singles, McCaffrey at No. 3 singles, Pohlman at No. 4 singles, Placek at No. 6 singles and the No. 1 doubles team.

Toedtli defeated Dyson Dollarhide 8-0 at No. 1 singles and McCaffrey defeated Tjaden 8-4 at No. 3 singles, as the AHS seniors went undefeated against Gering on Senior Day.

“Jake McCaffrey had a good singles match against Gering,” Brock said. “He hustled and I saw a lot of strong strokes from him. He really kept the ball in play and let the other player make the mistakes.”

Also picking up singles wins were Pohlman, with an 8-5 victory at No. 4 singles and Placek, who had an 8-4 win at No. 6 singles.

Alliance’s Horton and Placek recorded an 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles over Dollarhide and Andrews, as well.

“Dylan and Zach played a lot better against Gering than what I saw against Bluffs,” Brock said. “They haven’t had a lot of practice together this year. As a team we really need to focus on our volleying at the net and not double faulting.”

Horton also recorded an 8-5 loss at No. 5 singles, and Pohlman and Dean dropped 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.

The Alliance High School boys tennis team will be back in action against McCook Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Nebraska State Boys Tennis Championships is Oct. 13-14.