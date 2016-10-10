Alliance Volleyball Places Third At Conference Tournament

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Alliance High School volleyball team bounced back just fine.

After a disappointing week, the Bulldogs were able to turn things around last weekend, placing third at the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff.

“We are very happy with our performance at Western Conference,” Alliance head coach Angie Hiemstra said. “We have had a long and difficult week; not playing up to our potential.“

Alliance defeated Scottsbluff and lost to Chadron in pool play, before defeating Mitchell in the third-place match.

The Bulldogs found plenty of confidence early in Friday’s matches, running out to a 25-10 first-set victory over Scottsbluff.

Alliance then hung on to defeat the Bearcats in three sets (25-10, 26-28, 25-8).

Emersen Cyza, back in the roster after sitting out a few games with an injury, exploded for 23 kills and 12 digs in the match.

Ryley Rolls had five kills, four aces and six total blocks for AHS, while Josie Otto and MaKayla Davidson each added three kills each. Kami Felker had two kills, as well.

Davidson went for two aces, while KayLee McDonald, Otto and Felker tallied one apiece.

Freshman Jordan Hopp added two blocks in Alliance’s opening-round win.

Haley Hoxworth had 11 digs, and McDonald added seven. McDonald also had a team-high 22 set assists.

“We started the day off strong by beating Scottsbluff,“ Hiemstra said.

Alliance then hung with Chadron, a team rated No. 7 by the Omaha World-Herald in Class C-1 and No 4 by the Lincoln Journal Star, in the second match of pool play.

The Cardinals downed Alliance 25-22, 25-20.

“We competed with them point-for-point throughout both sets of the match,” Hiemstra said. “This is the third time we have played them and each time we get a little closer to the win.

“We will play them at least one more time (Alliance’s final regular season match, at home, on October 25th).”

Cyza again led the Bulldog attack with nine kills. She also had six digs.

Felker had four kills and two digs, while McDonald went for two kills, three aces, four digs and nine assists.

Hopp and Rolls each tallied two blocks.

With the 1-1 record in pool play, Alliance moved on to face Mitchell in the third-place match, where the Bulldogs downed the Tigers 19-25, 25-22, 25-21.

“Mitchell is a very talented team.” Hiemstra said. “When we finished the first set, we had 12 hitting errors and three serving errors, giving them 15 points in the set. We refocused and really played a lot more consistent, thus, winning the match.

“I am really proud of our effort and our ability to turn around the slow start.”

Cyza had a team-high 12 kills, while Rolls had six and Felker added five.

Otto had a team-high four blocks, and Cyza had a team-high five aces.

Rolls went for 18 digs, and McDonald had 17 set assists

“Overall, it was one of our best tournaments of the year.,” Hiemstra said.

“We are now 11-10 and will play in the Gordon-Rushville Triangular (Valentine) on Wednesday.”