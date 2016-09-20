Alliance’s Riley Ruff Fourth In Pole Bending At North Platte Rodeo Sunday

NORTH PLATTE — Alliance’s Riley Ruff placed fourth in the pole bending with a time of 21.611 seconds Saturday in North Platte.

Ruff and Bernie Girard represented Alliance during the Nebraska High School State Rodeo Association circuit in Callaway and North Platte this weekend.

Below are full local rodeo results from the weekend.

Saturday’s Results

Barrel Racing

13. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell, 18.962

15. Shaily Mcabee, Hyannis, 18.999

16. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 19.010

29. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 20.018

42. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 23.862

Breakaway Roping

1. Morgan Darnell, Gordon, 2.200

8. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 4.580

11. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 5,390

Girls Cutting

5. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 71.0

Goat Tying

3. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 8.340

17. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 12.220

Pole Bending

2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 21.237

6. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 22.063

13. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 22.629

28. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 27.470

39. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell, 31.814

46. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 37.911

Team Roping

1. Lane Chasek, Mitchell, 7.030

2. Clayton Symons, Mitchell, 7.440

2. Morgan Darnell, Gordon, 7.440

Tie Down Roping

2. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 12.780

14. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 23.500

Sunday’s Results

Barrel Racing

3. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 18.404

11. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell, 18.860

20. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 19.258

22. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 19.297

30. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 19.685

50. Taylor Gier, Scottsbluff, 21.435

Breakaway Roping

2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 3.350

11. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 12.540

19. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 13.910

Bull Riding

1. Conner Halverson, Gordon, 68.0

2. Dalton Harter, Minatare, 62.0

Girls Cutting

3. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 72.0

Goat Tying

17. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 13.940

Pole Bending

2. Adline Hobbs, Mitchell, 21.456

4. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 21.611

21. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 26.450

28. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 26.984

29. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 26.992

30. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 27.364

Steer Wrestling

6. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 9.710

7. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 12.410

Team Roping

8. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 14.720

8. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 14.720

9. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 15.700

9. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 15.700

18. Bernie Girard, Alliance, 23,850

Tie Down Roping

20. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 25.160