Alliance’s Riley Ruff Fourth In Pole Bending At North Platte Rodeo Sunday

NORTH PLATTE — Alliance’s Riley Ruff placed fourth in the pole bending with a time of 21.611 seconds Saturday in North Platte.
Ruff and Bernie Girard represented Alliance during the Nebraska High School State Rodeo Association circuit in Callaway and North Platte this weekend.
Below are full local rodeo results from the weekend.
Saturday’s Results
Barrel Racing
13. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell, 18.962
15. Shaily Mcabee, Hyannis, 18.999
16. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 19.010
29. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 20.018
42. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 23.862
Breakaway Roping
1. Morgan Darnell, Gordon, 2.200
8. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 4.580
11. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 5,390
Girls Cutting
5. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 71.0
Goat Tying
3. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 8.340
17. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 12.220
Pole Bending
2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 21.237
6. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 22.063
13. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 22.629
28. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 27.470
39. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell, 31.814
46. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 37.911
Team Roping
1. Lane Chasek, Mitchell, 7.030
2. Clayton Symons, Mitchell, 7.440
2. Morgan Darnell, Gordon, 7.440
Tie Down Roping
2. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 12.780
14. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 23.500
Sunday’s Results
Barrel Racing
3. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 18.404
11. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell, 18.860
20. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 19.258
22. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 19.297
30. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 19.685
50. Taylor Gier, Scottsbluff, 21.435
Breakaway Roping
2. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 3.350
11. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 12.540
19. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 13.910
Bull Riding
1. Conner Halverson, Gordon, 68.0
2. Dalton Harter, Minatare, 62.0
Girls Cutting
3. Bayli Bilby, Chadron, 72.0
Goat Tying
17. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 13.940
Pole Bending
2. Adline Hobbs, Mitchell, 21.456
4. Riley Ruff, Alliance, 21.611
21. Brook Jamison, Ashby, 26.450
28. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside, 26.984
29. Britney Brosius, Ashby, 26.992
30. Shailey Mcabee, Hyannis, 27.364
Steer Wrestling
6. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, 9.710
7. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 12.410
Team Roping
8. Taylor Whetham, Morrill, 14.720
8. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 14.720
9. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, 15.700
9. Jackson Davis, Bingham, 15.700
18. Bernie Girard, Alliance, 23,850
Tie Down Roping
20. Tanner Whetham, Morrill, 25.160