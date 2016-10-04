AMS Takes Down Torrington

ALLIANCE — The Alliance eighth-grade football team took down Torrington 40-6 Saturday.

“It was a day of big plays as Alliance dominated this game from start to finish,” Alliance coach Michael Baker said.

Alliance scored on all five possessions in the first half. Alliance’s defense was solid as Torrington struggled to gain many yards.

Highlighting the defensive performance were interceptions made by Chase King and Brantz Halouska. Halouska returned his interception 50 yards to the 5-yard line setting up Alliance’s third touchdown.

Keegan Grant scored on touchdown runs of 65 yards and 27 yards to open Alliance’s scoring. Creyton Cyza added a PAT.

Hunter Little Hoop then hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caeson Clark (Cyza kick).

Clarke ran in a 3-yard touchdown run (Cyza kick), King recorded a 7-yard receiving touchdown from Clarke (Cyza kick) and Dylan Osborn ran in a 52-yard touchdown run to round out the Alliance eighth-grade football team’s scoring.

“We were able to play all of our players in the second half and get our B team players some game experience,” Baker said. “This is nice to see as most of our opponents have not been able to play B games.”

Torrington 0 0 0 6 – 6

Alliance 13 21 6 0 – 40

Alliance’s eighth-grade football team now improves to 4-1 on the season. The season concludes Tuesday with a game at Chadron. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.