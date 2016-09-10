AMS To Promote Anti-Bullying

ALLIANCE — Oct. 3 will mark the start of Anti-Bullying Week at the Alliance Middle School. Michael Garcia, counselor at AMS, has plenty of plans in store to promote anti-bullying.

Surveys have been given out to students at AMS and Thursday, Sept. 8, is when an online survey for parents debuted. Student surveys are halfway done already.

When asked what had inspired Garcia to start this initiative, he responded, “Just the perception that a lot of bullying goes on in middle school. Being here every day, we’re just not seeing it at that same level as what you hear in the community about Alliance Middle School.”

“I really wanted to get everybody on the same page and for everybody to be on the same team so that we can make it better. I mean, bullying is always going to be there, but we can minimize it and give the kids some strategies. Hopefully as a community, not just as the school, we can do everything we can to stop it.”

While he was doing research on bullying, he found quite a few different schools that did surveys. Garcia expressed, “There is a difference in perception. It seemed like a good place to start, to roll out these surveys. We need to filter out the negativity and promote the good things going on here at the middle school.”

According to Garcia, Grand Island Northwest will have a 30-day character challenge. The “AMS Positive” Facebook page will be promoting this event for students to post their accomplishments for each day locally.

“I want to hear as many voices as possible. We have to get the talk to change,” remarked Garcia.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, there will be an open forum at the PAC for all AMS student families. For information, contact Garcia at the Alliance Middle School.