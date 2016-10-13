ARC Hosting Day Open To Public

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Rifle Club is hosting an open to the public day on Oct. 16 at Hoffland Range to show the general public what the Club has to offer with the variety of matches.

The range is 10 miles east of Alliance on Highway 2. Look for a log house on the south side of the Highway and turn south at the first road.

The range will be open to the public between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. Anyone interested in joining is asked to bring safety equipment (ear plugs and safety glasses required), along with your target or hunting rifle with ammo.

There will be a long-range 22LR out to 200 yards.

Some ear plugs and glasses are available at the range if needed.

For more information, contact Jim Ford.