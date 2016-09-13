Bean Harvest Sees Slow Start

ALLIANCE — Harvest is somewhat like a clock marking time, especially for rural residents. Wheat signals mid-summer while dry edible beans the end of summer or start of fall. Cool, wet weather made for slow start to bean harvest this month. Growers hope to see warmer temperatures again after a cooler start to the week and showers this morning.

Two area elevators contacted Monday afternoon are both accepting pintos and great northerns. Trent Gaub, plant manager at Kelley Bean, is currently seeing a few more pintos. Charlie Wright, division manager at New Alliance Bean and Grain, said they started heavily with pintos and now are seeing a few more great northerns. Both were speaking of the Alliance locations for their companies. Wright said they were probably 30 percent done while Gaub said their customers were just getting a good start and were about 15 percent complete.

Beans coming into the bins vary on quality. Scattered hail storms this season damaged the crop bringing blight and disease as planted attempted to recover. However, Wright said that they’d seen “some real nice beans” though the crop was “all over the map this year.”

Demand for one type of bean versus the other changes from year to year. Kelley Bean ships mostly to the domestic market via truck. New Alliance has a closer split between rail (60 percent) and truck (40 percent). The Dominican Republic saw quite a few last year, Wright said, and he expects that the government-controlled market will order more this year.

Significant for growers has been seeing the bean market move up. “(It was) a bonus for people who planted,” Wright said though there are some farmers who also chase the markets.

Box Butte County Extension Educator John Thomas said this year’s growing season was pretty good. Concerning bacterial diseases caused by hail, he said, “Many guys got that treated.”

Harvest time for a particular field depends on planning months before. Thomas explained there are differences between market classes, such as pintos and great northerns, as well as varieties within those classes for maturity dates. Also, there is a three-week planting window. “If you plant earlier you harvest earlier,” he said, combining that with season lengths to determine expected harvest dates.

Fields are subject to the weather until the crop is safely in the bin. Beans can withstand rain (and sometimes snow) better late in the season if the mature plants have yet to be undercut and windrowed. Harvest crews must wait for a wet crop already windrowed to dry again before combining. Direct harvest allows a combine to make one pass. Thomas is not positive on numbers for this method, still relatively new to the area, though would guess about 20 percent of bean producers in the county are using it this fall, similar to 2015.

He said more varieties are being developed with more upright plant architecture, which holds pods above the ground. Thomas explained that there are better pinto than great northern varieties as far as direct harvest. However, he said, “(The) goal is not to change it all to direct harvest.” To be successful with direct harvest Thomas listed several criteria: good upright variety of bean; a very level field surface; the correct header and an experienced operator. He said the method includes, “lots of difficult angles and speeds. If they are aware (it) can really increase the success of the harvest as well.”

Though harvest is often the emphasis of the new method, farmers also have adjustments during the growing season. “Weed control is also very important,” Thomas said. Direct harvest beans are planted in narrower rows. He said herbicide will do the work while some farmers still opt to cultivate. If neither option is embraced there “have been some fields abandoned or sections unharvested due to weeds choking everything out,” Thomas said.

Dry edible beans is a major crop in the area with the number of acres moving around depending on markets. Thomas said if prices are good acres go up, also pointing to the current low wheat and corn prices. However he added beans are a smaller crop and will never have as many acres here as corn. “(Beans) are good to have in rotation and use a little less water than some of the other crops.”

Thomas is a resource for bean growers as well as the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff. Carlos Urrea, dry bean breeding specialist, works on new varieties to release. Thomas said they breed into new varieties resistance to different diseases and conditions, such as hail, excessive wet, cool weather and other factors.