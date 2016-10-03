Because I Can 5K Held Saturday In Alliance

ALLIANCE — The American Physical Therapy Association hosted the ‘Because I Can 5K’ Saturday morning in Alliance.

Results from the run are as follows:

Overall champion Darin Hill, 20:54. Overall female champion, Sally Bryner, 22:28.

12-and-under boy champion: Jacob Bryner, 24:25.

12-and-under girl champion: Grace Pyle, 25:12.

19-30 female champion, Ellie Walls, 23:52.

19-30 male champion, Nick Grosse-Rhode, 36:35.

31-49 female champion Sally Bryner, 22:28

31-49 male champion Darin Hill, 20:54

50-plus female champion Barbie Applegarth, 29:20

50-plus male champion Ken Hawley, 31:11.